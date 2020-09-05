Fast-moving fire threatening communities in Yucaipa; evacuations underway

A fast-moving brush fire charred more than 800 acres within a few hours in the Yucaipa area Saturday, prompting evacuations in several nearby San Bernardino County communities, CalFire officials said.

Dubbed the El Dorado Fire, the blaze began about 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, officials said. By 2:30 p.m., the five-acre fire had exploded in size, forcing the evacuation of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village and parts of eastern Yucaipa.

The blaze also closed a portion of the San Gorgonio Wildnerness, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

“Hikers who are exiting the Vivian Creek, San Bernardino Peak and Momyer trailheads are advised to stop their trip and head back to retrieve their vehicles,” the national forest’s Twitter post said.

Advertisement

The Yucaipa Community Center was set up as an evacuation center, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters were dealing with triple-digit heat as a heat wave gripped the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees in Woodland Hills, 114 in Pasadena, 112 in Burbank and 110 in Simi Valley on Saturday and Sunday, said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Some of these temperatures could be the all-time record for the location,” Sweet said.

Advertisement

Temperatures in many inland areas were well into the triple digits by 12:30 p.m., the weather service said.

Another major fire was burning in Fresno County. Residents of Huntington Lake, Camp Sierra and Big Creek in Central California were ordered to evacuate, and portions of Highway 168 were shut down, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. Shaver Lake was closed.