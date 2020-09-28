Earthquake: 2 small quakes reported Sunday near Fremont, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 10:16 p.m. two miles from Fremont, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. An earlier quake of the same magnitude occurred in the area at 3:54 p.m.

Both temblors were two miles from Milpitas, Calif., four miles from San Jose and eight miles from Santa Clara. Prior to the 3:54 p.m. shaker, there had been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby in the last 10 days.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 3 miles and the second at 2.8 miles. When you feel a quake, consider reporting it to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel either of these small earthquakes, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.