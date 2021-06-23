Wildfire in Shasta County’s Happy Valley prompts evacuation orders

A vegetation fire in Northern California’s Shasta County has triggered evacuation orders.

About 2 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that firefighters were responding to a 15-acre fire at Pine Meadow Place and Cloverdale Road in the community of Happy Valley. By 3:25 p.m., the Pine fire had grown to 50 acres.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation orders for those living on Cloverdale Road, Clover Lane, Dale Lane and Hiding Place.

Cloverdale Road has been closed at Cobblestone Lane and Heavenly Valley Lane.

An evacuation center has been established at West Valley High School.