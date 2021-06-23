Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Wildfire in Shasta County’s Happy Valley prompts evacuation orders

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A vegetation fire in Northern California’s Shasta County has triggered evacuation orders.

About 2 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that firefighters were responding to a 15-acre fire at Pine Meadow Place and Cloverdale Road in the community of Happy Valley. By 3:25 p.m., the Pine fire had grown to 50 acres.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation orders for those living on Cloverdale Road, Clover Lane, Dale Lane and Hiding Place.

Cloverdale Road has been closed at Cobblestone Lane and Heavenly Valley Lane.

An evacuation center has been established at West Valley High School.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

