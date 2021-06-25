Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

All northbound lanes of 605 Freeway closed in Whittier after fatal crash

A wrecked car, police officers and emergency vehicles on an empty freeway
One person is dead after a crash in Whittier on the northbound 605 Freeway.
(KTLA-TV)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
The northbound 605 Freeway in Whittier was closed Friday morning after a fatal crash near the Rose Hills Road offramp.

The crash, reported around 2:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball, involved at least five vehicles, including one that overturned, and possibly a big rig. One person died.

Following the crash, the northbound freeway lanes between Rose Hills and Peck Road and the Rose Hills offramp were closed.

They remained closed as of 7 a.m., with backups reported to Slauson Avenue

The person who was killed was not immediately identified, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Kimball said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

