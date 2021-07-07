Advertisement
California

Wildfire in Mendocino County spurs evacuations

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
A 50-acre fire in the Mendocino County community of Redwood Valley triggered evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

The Broiler fire began about 2:30 p.m., according to Sean McFadden, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued from Uva Drive to the Highway 101 off ramp at Central Avenue. An evacuation shelter has been established at Mendocino College’s gym.

The fire is 0% contained.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

