Wildfire in Mendocino County spurs evacuations

A 50-acre fire in the Mendocino County community of Redwood Valley triggered evacuations Wednesday afternoon.

The Broiler fire began about 2:30 p.m., according to Sean McFadden, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued from Uva Drive to the Highway 101 off ramp at Central Avenue. An evacuation shelter has been established at Mendocino College’s gym.

The fire is 0% contained.