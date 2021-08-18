Advertisement
Four shot near homeless encampment in Playa del Rey

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Four people were wounded in a pre-dawn shooting near a homeless encampment in Playa del Rey on Wednesday.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded at 5:43 a.m. to reports of gunfire on the edge of the Ballona Wetlands near West Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Based on witness accounts, detectives are seeking a female suspect and a second person who may have fled in a black car.

Detectives have questioned a woman at the scene, but she has not been taken into custody.

It is not yet clear what the motive was for the shooting or whether there is a connection to a homeless encampment of a few dozen people nearby, which earlier this year was blamed as the source of a fire in the wetlands.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

