Four shot near homeless encampment in Playa del Rey
Four people were wounded in a pre-dawn shooting near a homeless encampment in Playa del Rey on Wednesday.
Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police responded at 5:43 a.m. to reports of gunfire on the edge of the Ballona Wetlands near West Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman.
Based on witness accounts, detectives are seeking a female suspect and a second person who may have fled in a black car.
Detectives have questioned a woman at the scene, but she has not been taken into custody.
It is not yet clear what the motive was for the shooting or whether there is a connection to a homeless encampment of a few dozen people nearby, which earlier this year was blamed as the source of a fire in the wetlands.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.