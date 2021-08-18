Four shot near homeless encampment in Playa del Rey

Four people were wounded in a pre-dawn shooting near a homeless encampment in Playa del Rey on Wednesday.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded at 5:43 a.m. to reports of gunfire on the edge of the Ballona Wetlands near West Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Based on witness accounts, detectives are seeking a female suspect and a second person who may have fled in a black car.

Detectives have questioned a woman at the scene, but she has not been taken into custody.

It is not yet clear what the motive was for the shooting or whether there is a connection to a homeless encampment of a few dozen people nearby, which earlier this year was blamed as the source of a fire in the wetlands.