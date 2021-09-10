How to get live coverage of the 2021 California recall election

This Tuesday, California voters will decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and with whom they would replace him. Millions of ballots have already been cast, and those early-voting results will be announced soon after polls close at 8 p.m.

The L.A. Times will have journalists around the state, poised to cover the key moments of this tense election. Reporters will be stationed with candidates, at polling centers and gathering data from registrars’ offices to bring you the latest news and results.

Here’s how to keep up with the L.A. Times coverage:

Liveblog

Starting at 3 a.m. Monday, visit latimes.com for up-to-the-minute coverage on the recall election live blog. Reporters and editors will talk with voters and candidates and post updates from across the state as votes and results come in.

Live video

Beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday, join Times columnist Patt Morrison for a series of special edition Ask A Reporter events. Morrison, who will be live at The Times’ newsroom, will interview staff members about the impact of the election, the candidates in the race and, as results are revealed, what comes next for California.

These interactive conversations will be streamed live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, where viewers can ask questions and interact with Morrison and her guests in real time.

Here’s a look at the lineup, which is subject to change based on the news.

2 p.m. What’s at stake in the recall election with Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers.

3 p.m. How California’s recall elections work with Utility Team Reporter Jon Healey.

4 p.m. California’s recall history with Metro reporter Julia Wick

5 p.m. The rise of Larry Elder with columnist Erika D. Smith.

5:30 p.m. Why the Latino vote matters even more in this recall election with columnist and “The Times” podcast host Gustavo Arellano.

6:30 p.m. How the recall will impact Gov. Newsom, win or lose, with California politics reporter Taryn Luna.

7:30 p.m. How our election results page works with Ben Welsh, the editor of the Data and Graphics Department.

After 8 p.m. Understanding the first drop with California politics reporter Phil Willon.

Later: Understanding the second results drop with politics reporter Seema Mehta.

To get the latest recall news sent right to your smartphone, download the L.A. Times app. We’ll send alerts throughout the day for the latest, most important news about the California recall.

Newsletter

