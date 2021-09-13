Live updates: Candidates make final pitches ahead of recall election day

Drop off or in person? Where to vote in the recall election

The ballot drop boxes Californians got used to seeing for the 2020 election are back for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial vote. Here, a woman drops off her ballot near the Rose Bowl in October. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

If you decide to vote in person, be sure to check the hours and locations of early-voting and election day vote centers. Because this election is not a regularly scheduled one, some counties have limited in-person voting centers and shortened early voting hours. On election day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., don’t leave — you are still allowed to vote.

To drop off your ballot, take it to a drop box in your county.

You can track your ballot’s status online once you drop it off or mail it in.

