Politics

Live updates: Candidates make final pitches ahead of recall election day

Election workers inspect ballots
Election workers inspect ballots that have been received for the recall election at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters satellite office at Fairplex.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Voters decide in California’s recall election whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office or be removed.

What you need to know

Editorial: Los Angeles Times recommendation — No on Newsom recall, Faulconer on Question 2

By The Times Editorial Board

Ballots for the Sept. 14 special recall election have been mailed to 22 million California voters. The ballot poses two questions. The first is whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office.

The correct response is a strong, unequivocal no.

Drop off or in person? Where to vote in the recall election

By Madalyn Amato

A woman drops off her ballot at a drop box in Pasadena
The ballot drop boxes Californians got used to seeing for the 2020 election are back for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial vote. Here, a woman drops off her ballot near the Rose Bowl in October.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

If you decide to vote in person, be sure to check the hours and locations of early-voting and election day vote centers. Because this election is not a regularly scheduled one, some counties have limited in-person voting centers and shortened early voting hours. On election day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., don’t leave — you are still allowed to vote.

To drop off your ballot, take it to a drop box in your county.

You can track your ballot’s status online once you drop it off or mail it in.

Meet the 46 recall candidates challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom

By Times Staff

The first question California voters face in the Sept. 14 recall election is simple: Remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office or retain him? The second question is where voters face a more complicated decision: Whom to select, if anyone, from the 46 people on the ballot vying for the chance to become governor if the recall succeeds?

Realistically, only a few of the candidates have a chance to finish first in this race. But all have secured the necessary signatures and paid a filing fee to appear on the ballot, whatever their motivation. They represent a mix of ideologies and political ties: Mostly Republicans, but a few Democrats, those who indicate no party preference and some affiliated with lesser-known parties.
