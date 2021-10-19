One person wounded in shooting outside Beverly Hills restaurant

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting outside a Beverly Hills restaurant Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 8:45 p.m. to the 300 block of North Canon Drive, according to a watch commander with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Authorities hadn’t named any suspects as of late Tuesday, and further details about the shooting were not available from police.

The hospitalized person was reported to be in stable condition.

Reached by phone, a manager at Via Alloro confirmed the shooting happened on the sidewalk outside her restaurant.

The manager, who declined to provide her name, said the victim was a male diner who had stepped outside when at least one shot was fired.

No one else was hurt, and the shooter did not enter the restaurant, the manager said.