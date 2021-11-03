Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits near Ukiah, Calif.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon at 5:24 p.m. 51 miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 58 miles from Fortuna, 64 miles from Red Bluff, 66 miles from Redding and 67 miles from Arcata.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Drop, cover and hold on is the best advice for what to do during an earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.