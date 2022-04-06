Authorities say fatal stabbing of man Tuesday night in Watts may be gang-related

A man was fatally stabbed after an altercation Tuesday night in Watts, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at 6:44 p.m.

They found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound lying unresponsive in the driveway of the residence. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The man had stopped his pickup truck on Maie Avenue, where he became involved in a physical altercation with an unidentified man, the Sheriff’s Department said.

“At some point, the victim sustained apparent stab wounds and ran to the nearby residence and pled for help,” the Sheriff’s Department said. The residents then called 911.

Authorities do not have a suspect but are investigating the killing as gang-related, the Sheriff’s Department said. The murder weapon has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.