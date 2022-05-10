Advertisement
Share
California

Fire crews contain 660-acre brush fire at Camp Pendleton

A sign at the main gate of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
A brush fire that ignited Tuesday at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton did not threaten any structures or surrounding communities in northern San Diego County before it was contained, authorities said.
(Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)
By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
CAMP PENDLETON — 

A brush fire burned nearly 660 acres of vegetation at Camp Pendleton before fire crews were able to contain it Tuesday night, authorities said.

The blaze never threatened any structures or surrounding communities in northern San Diego County, and it was contained toward the center of the Marine Corps base, according to officials.

The fire was reported about 4:40 p.m. near the Romeo 3 training area, according to a series of tweets from base officials. Fire crews had it controlled at an estimated 657 acres as of about 8:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Firefighters were expected to patrol the burn area throughout the night.

CaliforniaFires
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement