Fire crews contain 660-acre brush fire at Camp Pendleton
A brush fire burned nearly 660 acres of vegetation at Camp Pendleton before fire crews were able to contain it Tuesday night, authorities said.
The blaze never threatened any structures or surrounding communities in northern San Diego County, and it was contained toward the center of the Marine Corps base, according to officials.
The fire was reported about 4:40 p.m. near the Romeo 3 training area, according to a series of tweets from base officials. Fire crews had it controlled at an estimated 657 acres as of about 8:45 p.m.
Firefighters were expected to patrol the burn area throughout the night.
