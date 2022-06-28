Brush fire burns 350 acres and at least one structure in rural Northern California

A brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in Northern California’s remote Nevada County prompted evacuation orders, officials said.

The Rices fire grew to about 350 acres as of 4 p.m., according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It was burning near Bridgeport.

One structure is known to have been fully involved, Cal Fire said.

The fire was burning into vegetation with a moderate rate of spread, and officials were asking for further support, including an additional air tanker.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for four zones, including the general area north of Pleasant Valley Road from Bridgeport, east to Birchville Road and up to the Yuba County line, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Adjacent zones were under evacuation warnings, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A detailed map of areas under evacuation orders and warnings can be found at readynevadacounty.org/dashboard.

A temporary evacuation point is open at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way in Nevada City, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

The Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, is receiving animals, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Residents of neighboring Yuba County in areas north of Marysville Road, Troost Trail, Fairhaven Drive, Lake Francis Road, and south and east of Marysville Road were placed under an evacuation advisory and told to be on the alert for changing conditions, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.