California

Hit-and-run crash with Metro bus injures 3 in Huntington Park

First responders at the scene of a bus crash.
An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run involving a Metro bus that left three people hospitalized Monday morning in Huntington Park.
(OnScene.TV)
By Itzel Luna
A hit-and-run crash involving a Metro bus left the bus driver and two passengers hospitalized early Monday in Huntington Park, authorities said.

The bus was traveling northbound on Pacific Boulevard at about 1:15 a.m., when a car heading east on Clarendon Avenue reportedly ran a red light, Huntington Park Department Police Officer Jesus Verdiell said.

The bus and the car were “involved in a head-on collision,” said Rick Jager, a Metro spokesperson.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus was T-boned, causing it to slam directly into a light pole, Verdiell said.

The hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a silver 2000 Scion tC, Verdiell said, and reportedly fled the scene on foot.

“Metro will continue to work with local law enforcement to determine the exact cause of the accident,” Jager said. “The traffic accident at this time remains under investigation.”

The bus driver sustained injuries to the leg, Jager said. Footage from the scene shows the driver was trapped in the wreckage and was freed by fire officials who had to cut them out of the seat.

Two passengers on the bus also suffered injuries. Footage from the scene shows responding crews pulling all three people out of the bus and onto stretchers. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance, Verdiell said.

All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, KTTV Fox 11 reported.

Police are investigating this incident and looking for the driver who fled.

“The remaining passengers boarded the next bus and completed the trip,” Jager said. “No other service impacts as a result of the early morning accident.”

California
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

