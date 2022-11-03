Your guide to the L.A. city controller election: Paul Koretz vs. Kenneth Mejia

Term limits are forcing Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin to step down, nine years after he took office. The two candidates running to replace him, City Councilmember Paul Koretz and certified public accountant Kenneth Mejia, are now locked in one of the most negative campaigns of this year’s municipal election.

Koretz has hit Mejia over incendiary social media posts where he called President Biden a racist, a rapist or both. He highlighted the activities of Mejia campaign workers who have disrupted or shut down mayoral debates. And he has reminded voters that Mejia, while supporting Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, circulated an image of himself holding an oversized, photoshopped image of Hillary Clinton behind bars wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

Mejia, in turn, has portrayed Koretz as ineffective and unethical — an establishment politician supported by the city’s police union, real estate interests and the fossil fuel industry. (After Mejia confronted Koretz over a campaign fundraiser that featured the president of a Bakersfield oil company, Koretz gave the businessman’s donation back.)

On social media, Mejia has focused on management problems inside the city’s animal shelters, undercutting Koretz’s reputation as a longtime animal advocate. And he has been a relentless critic of the LAPD, decrying the size of the police budget, which he described as “bloated,” and proposing audits on an array of police operations.

Mejia is now the frontrunner, having come in nearly 20 points ahead of Koretz in the primary. The winner will spend the next four years working as the city’s auditor, chief accounting officer and paymaster, sending payment to contractors and cops alike.