The Week in Photos: ‘Everything Everywhere’ sweep up at Oscars; drugs invade L.A. Metro

On Sunday “Everything Everywhere” dominated this year’s Academy Awards, taking in seven Oscars, including awards for lead actress Michelle Yeoh, and supporting categories for actor Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Peruse the full list of winners and take a look at exclusive photos from behind the scenes.
By the time the Red Line Metro train arrived at the Wilshire/Western station, a man inside it was doubled over and nearly motionless, his mind having disappearing into a fentanyl daze. Fearful of continuing to encounter the “horror” of deadly drug overdoses and crime on Metro trains, L.A. commuters are bailing.
“Don’t walk too fast... let ‘em see you.” At this California prison, inmates step into a spotlight graduating as alcohol and drug counselors.
A three-day LAUSD teacher and staff strike that plans to shut down Los Angeles public schools is scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says the city will house 4,000 homeless people during her first 100 days. The mayor reaches her 100th day on Tuesday.
“We learned that the devil isn’t somewhere underground — he walked among us.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of Russian atrocities in Bucha. The bereaved Ukrainian town wants justice. Find out why the U.N. might not offer much help.
Gov. Gavin Newsom will this week announce plans to transform San Quentin, one of the state’s most storied prisons, using a Scandinavian prison model that emphasizes rehabilitation.
He eats, sleeps, walks, bikes and drives with his parrots. Chan the Birdman wants L.A. to love macaws as much as it loves dogs.
“We have trauma that has accumulated in our DNA across time, across generations.” In Indian Country, everybody seems to know somebody who’s gone missing or been murdered.
A homeless housing nonprofit’s buildings are in shambles. City plans intervention. / IRFAN
STORMS / STAFF
California deals with surging rivers, sliding rocks and flooded towns as storm passes
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-15/california-storm-flooding-rivers-evacuations-rainfall-records
Photos: California battered by destructive flooding, evacuations
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-12/battered-by-destructive-flooding-california-braces-for-more
SoCal sees record rainfall as storm brings flooding, evacuations and power outages in NorCal
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-14/another-atmospheric-river-storm-california-11th-this-season
After homes flood in Tulare County, decision to pave over creek for new houses draws blame / GINA
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-15/homes-flood-woodlake-tulare-county-some-blame-new-development
Battered by destructive flooding, California braces for another atmospheric river storm / OVALLE
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-12/central-coast-and-northern-california-prepare-for-the-next-storm
The sog slog continues: Forecast calls for even more rain through March
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-16/la-me-mid-march-storm
Allen’s video
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-15/southbound-lanes-of-pch-flooded-between-warner-avenue-and-seapoint-street-in-huntington-beach
After major San Clemente landslide, officials warn next storm could force more evacuations / SCHABEN
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-16/san-clemente-landslide-displaced-residents-next-storm-more-evacuations
Dramatic drone photos show where land gave way under cliffside residences in San Clemente / SCHABEN
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-15/dramatic-drone-photos-show-where-land-gave-way-under-cliffside-residences-in-san-clemente
Photos: Poised at edge of landslide, home is knocked down by demolition crew
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-03-16/photos-landslide-damaged-home-then-a-demolition-crew-finished-it-off
schaben / landslide demolition GIF?
Flush with rain, California plans to replenish drought-depleted groundwater with floodwaters / RECENT RAIN
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2023-03-11/california-will-use-floodwater-to-recharge-groundwater
Water restrictions lifted for millions in SoCal, but region still urged to conserve
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2023-03-15/mandatory-water-restrictions-lifted-for-7-million-in-socal
