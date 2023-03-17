The Week in Photos: ‘Everything Everywhere’ sweep up at Oscars; drugs invade L.A. Metro

Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures.



On Sunday “Everything Everywhere” dominated this year’s Academy Awards, taking in seven Oscars, including awards for lead actress Michelle Yeoh, and supporting categories for actor Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Peruse the full list of winners and take a look at exclusive photos from behind the scenes.

Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for actress in a leading role at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Director Daniel Roher and Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, embrace after “Navalny” won the Oscar for documentary feature. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

By the time the Red Line Metro train arrived at the Wilshire/Western station, a man inside it was doubled over and nearly motionless, his mind having disappearing into a fentanyl daze. Fearful of continuing to encounter the “horror” of deadly drug overdoses and crime on Metro trains, L.A. commuters are bailing.

Top: Matthew Morales smokes fentanyl on the Red Line in the Metro subway. Above: A.J. Jackson, foreground, prepares to smoke the drug on Feb. 28 at the MacArthur Park Metro station in Los Angeles. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“Don’t walk too fast... let ‘em see you.” At this California prison, inmates step into a spotlight graduating as alcohol and drug counselors.

Richard Teer, 46, in his cap and gown ready for Offender Mentor Certification Program graduation ceremony at California State Prison in Lancaster. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A three-day LAUSD teacher and staff strike that plans to shut down Los Angeles public schools is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Top: Sylvia Garcia, second from left, from Bassett Street Elementary School, walks with fellow teachers and other L.A. Unified employees at a rally at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. Above: A crowd of United Teachers of Los Angeles, SEIU 99 members, and supporters held the joint rally in a historic show of solidarity. The rally drew thousands of participants, filling so much of the park that loudspeakers could not even reach participants more than a block away. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says the city will house 4,000 homeless people during her first 100 days. The mayor reaches her 100th day on Tuesday.

Phil Guarneri sits at the opening of his tent pitched on a sidewalk behind Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in February, waiting for a bus to ferry him to a motel under Mayor Karen Bass’s initiative “Inside Safe.” (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

“We learned that the devil isn’t somewhere underground — he walked among us.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of Russian atrocities in Bucha. The bereaved Ukrainian town wants justice. Find out why the U.N. might not offer much help.

Left: Each flag signifies a fallen Ukrainian soldier. Right: Parishioners take part in a service in Bucha, Ukraine, on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. (Pete Kiehart / For The Times)

Three members of the Ostrovskii family, including Viktorya, 51, Anatoli, 75, and Vyacheslav, 32, were buried together in a single grave at the Bucha cemetery on April 22, 2022. The three had been shot and killed by Russians on March 7, as they tried to flee Bucha. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will this week announce plans to transform San Quentin, one of the state’s most storied prisons, using a Scandinavian prison model that emphasizes rehabilitation.

Inmates make phone calls in the Little Scandinavia unit at the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pa., on March 9. The unit is designed to give prisoners a sense of autonomy over their space. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Scandinavian prison model encourages collegiality on the theory that inmates can learn to make better choices when they are not preoccupied by fear and violence. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

He eats, sleeps, walks, bikes and drives with his parrots. Chan the Birdman wants L.A. to love macaws as much as it loves dogs.

Chan Quach, also known as Chan the Birdman, rides as his six Hyacinth macaws, the world’s largest parrots, fly with him along the San Gabriel River Trail in Azusa. Running alongside at left is his dog Dede, a Jack Russell terrier. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

“We have trauma that has accumulated in our DNA across time, across generations.” In Indian Country, everybody seems to know somebody who’s gone missing or been murdered.

Yurok Tribal Police Chief Greg O’Rourke stands on the bridge in Pecwan, Calif., where Emmilee Risling, 32, was last seen before she disappeared in October 2021 in Humboldt County. According the National Information Crime Center, 84% of Indigenous women experience some form of violence in their lifetime. Those living on a reservation are killed at 10 times the national murder rate. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A run-down motor home sits above the Klamath River, at the far corner of the Yurok Reservation called End of Road, near where Emmilee Risling was last seen before she disappeared. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless housing nonprofit’s buildings are in shambles. City plans intervention. / IRFAN

