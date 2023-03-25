The Week in Photos: Snow, rain and striking teacher aides disrupt L.A. and LAPD goes on a ‘watch list.’

Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures.

Above, following a record-breaking wet winter, snowpack in southern Sierra hits all-time record levels. How deep is that?

::

The big news this week was that it came and went uneventfully, as politics go. The anticipated “PROTEST,” as Donald Trump called for over the weekend, did not materialize. Neither did his arrest. The ex-president is in Florida, waiting out the possibility of criminal charges in New York. And if he gets arrested, he wants protests.

Steam from an exhaust vent on the east front of the U.S. Capitol complex partially obscures the dome on Tuesday. Security in New York City, at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., and in Washington, D.C., had been increased due to the possibility of protests that were called for by former President Trump, in response to a possible indictment over hush money paid to a porn actress. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

::

A sweeping three-day Los Angeles Unified School District strike that shut down Los Angeles public schools ended Thursday — with a tentative agreement. The massive strike brought out hundreds of LAUSD “essential workers” — the bus drivers, cleaning staff, entry gate supervisors and the fearless lunch ladies — to join wet, cold picket lines across the city while Mayor Karen Bass mediated the bargaining.

While the parents scrambled to care for their children missing three days of school, the disruption affected not only the students’ educational but also their nutritional needs.

School bus driver John Lewis pulls into the Gardena bus yard at the end of the day March 17. Lewis has been driving buses for the school district for 34 years, a job that now earns him $34 an hour. The average pay for the Local 99 unit that includes bus drivers, custodians and food service workers is $31,825. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Teachers, SEIU workers and their supporters demonstrate outside LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Martha Virgen of El Sereno picks up three days’ worth of meals for her granddaughter at a Grab & Go site at the El Sereno Recreation Center on Tuesday as a massive three-day LAUSD strike affected not only kids’ education but also their nutritional needs. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

::

In an attempt at increasing police accountability, a watchdog group has created a “first-of-its-kind” website, Watch the Watchers, with names and photos of every LAPD police officer. The public-records release also accidentally included photos of undercover officers.

Now three LAPD officers are suing the owner of another site, killercops.com, who they say put a “bounty” on them.

Advertisement

In this file photo a Los Angeles police recruit adjusts his hat while preparing for a badge ceremony at the LAPD Elysian Park training academy in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

::

The latest storm to hit California was one of the wildest on record as it featured a bomb cyclone and floods. At least five people have died. A California town was engulfed in floodwater, but residents feared what would happen if they fled. Some say that the flooding in Pajaro could have been avoided and that racism and neglect might be the reason that it has long languished in the shadow of nearby Watsonville. After the flood, in Pajaro, children and teens remain displaced.

The record storms accomplished further unexpected damage when floodwaters undermined a section of aqueduct in Owens Valley, threatening a Los Angeles water lifeline.

Vehicles sit submerged in floodwaters over the weekend on Avenue 56 near Central Valley Highway 43, a few miles north of Allensworth, Calif., where residents fortified the levee protecting their neighborhood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

At left, Carey Rocha dips a stick in a small puddle along Salinas Road in Pajaro, Calif., a week after floodwaters devastated the area. Rocha and his family defied evacuation orders and stayed in their apartment. Right, a storm-drain channel collapsed between rows of condominiums at Coyote Village in La Habra, Calif. (Robert Gauthier; Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

+

As other parts of the state bore the brunt of this week’s rainstorms, a small but mighty tornado ripped off parts of a Montebello building, sending debris flying.

The roof of the Royal Paper Box Co. in Montebello and nearby cars were damaged in Wednesday’s tornado. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Workers remove broken glass from a window at NASA Services building after it was broken by flying debris during the small tornado in Montebello on Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

::

Thanks to the rains in parts of (formerly) parched California, farmlands are used to soak up stormwater and replenish depleted groundwater, as excessive pumping has long been depleting aquifers in California’s Central Valley. On Friday, Yolo County’s now green Dunnigan Hills became a backdrop to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of rolling back California most severe drought restrictions.

Advertisement

In Yolo County, near the town of Dunnigan, officials from the state Department of Water Resources are working with farmers on a project to recharge the underground reserves. The water is allowed to percolate into the ground to replenish the aquifers, while also providing habitat for threatened shore and other birds. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

::

This week marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. military operation Shock and Awe, which blasted off the violent, eight-year Iraq war. Although the conflict officially ended in 2011, today — 20 years later — “it still weighs on Iraqis whose lives were destroyed and a Middle East that remains convulsed, along with Americans shocked at the humanitarian and moral disaster it became and the balance of power it wrought in Washington.”

An Iraqi family grieves at the homecoming of three dead family members shot by U.S. Marines on April 9, 2003, in Baghdad. The killed men failed to stop their car upon hearing an English command. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

::

Wonder what Angelenos think about the start of Mayor Karen Bass’ tenure? L.A. strongly approves of the mayor but remains skeptical about fixing homelessness as unhoused people are abruptly moved from one hotel to the next.

Advertisement

A tent, belonging to a homeless person, stands pitched on the sidewalk inside the 2nd Street Tunnel in downtown Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

::

As with any effort, “One step at a time, just one step at a time” works best. More than 20,000 participants took to the streets on Sunday for the 2023 L.A. Marathon and pounded the pavement through some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

The leading group of elite runners pass Walt Disney Concert Hall during the 38th Los Angles Marathon on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

::

Finally, Southern California can look forward to a mostly dry and sunny weekend for outdoor play.

Passing rain clouds enhance an already-dramatic landscape at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce, Calif. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

::