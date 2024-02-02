‘Prepare now’: After historic rains, California’s next storm may bring ‘life-threatening’ flooding

Storm clouds linger over the Los Angeles Basin in a view from Griffith Observatory on Feb. 1. Another storm is expected to hit the area early next week.

Officials across Southern and Central California are urgently warning residents to prepare for what could be “life-threatening and damaging flooding” beginning Sunday, as a storm system fueled by a massive atmospheric river brings heavy, sustained rainfall and dangerous waves to an already soaked region.

This next storm could dump more than double the rain that the region saw Thursday, which on its own caused significant flooding, road closures and some water rescues.

“This is a potentially dangerous situation and we are urging everyone to be preparing in advance,” Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Friday morning. That includes positioning sandbags, altering travel plans if you expect to be on the roads early next week, having multiple avenues to receive weather information and updates, and being prepared to evacuate, especially if living in low-lying areas, he said.

Another powerful storm is expected to impact California this weekend, bringing additional heavy rainfall and mountain snow, strong winds, and high surf to the state.

While there’s still some uncertainty in the path and speed of the storm — which could change how much rain falls and where it lands — Cohen warned that across Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, “all areas will be susceptible to life-threatening, damaging flooding.”

Officials on Friday issued a flood watch across much of California’s coast, from the Bay Area south through Ventura County, beginning late Saturday through early next week.

Weather officials generally expect 3 to 6 inches of rain Sunday and Monday across those three counties, which are expected to be the hardest hit regions. Forecasts show more than 3 inches possible from the Mexico border to the Bay Area from Sunday through Tuesday — amounts well over many areas’ average for the entire month.

On Thursday, rain totals across the same areas hovered between 1 and 3 inches, Cohen said, though some parts, including Palos Verdes and Long Beach, saw more. Southeastern Santa Barbara County received the highest amount, more than 5 inches. The rainfall broke multiple daily records, including at the Santa Barbara Airport, with 2.02 inches, the Los Angeles International Airport, with 1.55 inches, and the Long Beach Airport, with 2.45 inches.

But with heavier rain expected to fall soon on already saturated ground, National Weather Service meteorologists expressed a new type of alarm in their latest predictions. One update Friday morning practically shouted in capital letters, “SIGNIFICANT THREAT OF WIDESPREAD AND VERY DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING SUNDAY INTO MONDAY, ESPECIALLY FROM SOUTHERN SANTA BARBARA SOUTHWARD.”

The back-to-back storms make “the ground a lot more susceptible to supporting flooding with less rainfall,” Cohen said. “It’s much easier for flood waters to build up as we have repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall.”

The second storm could bring some rainfall as early as Saturday night, but the brunt of it is expected to hit Sunday and Monday, Cohen said.

In addition to rain, “high surf, large battering waves” could contribute to coastal flooding, the meteorologist said. And if the pounding waves weren’t enough, he said, people need to stay out of the water to avoid “potentially deadly rip currents.”

Heavy rainfall is expected to begin across Santa Barbara County and much of Ventura County on Sunday, probably pushing into L.A. County by the evening.

“Rainfall rates of one half inch per hour are likely for many hours in a row with this moisture plume, with local rates to an inch per hour possible on and below south facing slopes,” the latest forecast discussion warned — amounts that can easily cause flash flooding. Officials warned of “significant roadway flooding” Sunday, as small streams and creek beds “will fill quickly after the rain begins” and spill over onto the pavement.

The Ventura River could reach flood stage by Monday morning, estimates show.

The storm is being supercharged by warm ocean waters, which are making more moisture available to the system, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA.

Waters from California to Hawaii are experiencing a significant marine heat wave that has persisted for months, Swain said. Last year — the planet’s hottest year on record — saw global ocean heat content soar to a record high.

“As ocean temperatures warm, and as atmospheric temperatures warm, those rates of evaporation of water vapor into the lower atmosphere are going to increase quite quickly,” Swain said. “A few degrees of warming of nearshore and offshore water temperatures means that there’s more moisture in that lower atmosphere.”

Swain said the warm waters are partly why California has seen so many thunderstorms marked by intense downpours this year.

“I think it really tells us maybe something about what California’s future winters may look increasingly like in a warming climate,” he said. Indeed, the heated waters are being driven in part by El Niño, a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific associated with warm, wet conditions in Southern California. But climate change is also driving up marine temperatures, Swain said.

“It’s a combination of El Niño and global warming as to why the oceans are so warm over such a broad region,” Swain said. “It’s not 100% clear exactly the extent to which each is a relevant player, but they’re both significant. The long-term trend, of course, is mainly because of climate change and the warming of the oceans associated with that.”

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has deployed personnel and resources to many areas in the path of the storm, including more than 550 firefighters and 19 swift-water rescue teams in 19 counties, officials said. Two million sandbags have been pre-positioned across the state.

“As we look ahead to the next few days, we encourage all Californians to take steps now to prepare for incoming weather,” agency spokeswoman Alicia de la Garza said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Santa Barbara County, officials are already bracing for impact. The latest forecast shows the area could receive about 6.5 inches of rain.

“We’re expecting to get hit pretty hard with this upcoming storm,” said Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The county is urging residents to stay away from rivers, creeks, flood-prone low-lying areas and wildfire burn scars, which can turn into dangerous mud and debris flows during heavy rains. Beaches, bluffs and harbor areas may also see coastal flooding and erosion, and residents and visitors are being advised to stay away.

Safechuck said mandatory evacuation orders have not been issued yet, but residents should sign up for emergency alerts at ReadySBC.org and be ready to take action if needed.

“Be prepared, monitor the weather, and if you don’t feel safe during the storm and you think it’s a good time to leave and go to other areas where you might feel safer, we always encourage people to do that ahead of time,” he said.

In Long Beach, one of the worst spots for flooding Thursday, officials are gearing up for the next round, with additional shelters still available for anyone living outside and sandbags provided across the city. Its swift water rescue teams and emergency crews have been positioned and will remain deployed throughout the coming storm, city officials said in a statement late Thursday.

“Residents in historically vulnerable, low-lying areas, including the peninsula and Alamitos Bay, should prepare now,” the statement said. “The second storm is likely to bring even stronger weather conditions, including gusty winds and high surf with the possibility of increased risk of flooding.”

Similar preparations are underway in Los Angeles County, where some areas could see as much as 6 inches of rain. Officials are keeping a close eye on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, which saw devastating land movement last summer and a mudslide Thursday, as well as the areas along the San Gabriel Mountains, said Emily Montanez, associate director with the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management.

“We’re always keeping an eye on that area, especially with recent burn scars like in Duarte, with the Fish fire,” Montanez said. “In burn scar areas, within three years post-fire, there’s always a chance for mud and debris flow.”

The county’s public works department is working to clear storm drains and flood control channels in preparation for an influx of water, she said. The agency is expected to issue phased warnings for areas in the path of the storm. That may include potential evacuation notices in Duarte, Azusa, the Santa Clarita Valley and other at-risk areas.

“This will probably be categorized as our biggest storm this winter so far,” Montanez said.

She added that the county is positioning sheriff’s department officials in case door-to-door evacuation notices are warranted, as well as fire department and emergency response personnel. The county is also readying an outreach team for unhoused populations, she said.

“Because the storm will most likely impact Monday morning around L.A. County, that has its own challenges for commuting,” Montanez said. “Take your individual precautions, but also if people are able to telework and get those plans in place so that we’ve got an easier commute Monday morning, that’s what we’re really encouraging. “