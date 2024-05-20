California-Mexico border hit by second earthquake swarm in a week. What is going on?

A map shows earthquakes above magnitude 2.5 that struck in the last week in Southern California. Quakes marked in orange occurred over a 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. Monday, while those in yellow occurred previously.

Another earthquake swarm has been rumbling along the California-Mexico border.

More than two dozen quakes greater than magnitude 2.5 have occurred since just after midnight Saturday, with epicenters about 175 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles and 100 miles northeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They have occurred largely along farmland between the towns of Brawley and Imperial in Imperial County. The largest quake was a magnitude 3.9 that struck at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, bringing light shaking to the Imperial Valley as well as south of the border and rattling Mexicali.

Good afternoon Southern California, did you feel the magnitude 3.9 quake about 3 miles southwest of Brawley at 4:05 pm? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/sL7erY6pkI @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/4lxcOe8h9N — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) May 18, 2024

An even larger earthquake — a magnitude 4.1 — occurred at 5:17 a.m. Monday about 28 miles northwest of the swarm that began Saturday.

The epicenter of that quake was in a remote desert area east of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, and weak shaking was felt as far away as San Diego, parts of Orange County, Temecula, the Coachella Valley, El Centro and Holtville.

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.1 quake about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells at 5:17 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/1eUtU9cTe2 @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/9VQm00N1pJ — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) May 20, 2024

A separate swarm of earthquakes occurred a week ago, about 40 miles southeast of the most recent quake activity. Last week’s swarm occurred about 18 miles southeast of Mexicali in Baja California, with the largest a magnitude 4.2 that was felt as far away as El Centro in California and Yuma, Ariz.

Earthquake swarms are common in the Imperial Valley, seismologist Lucy Jones said on social media Saturday. Swarms have happened many times in this part of California without being followed by a major, damaging earthquake.

Nonetheless, scientists typically pay close attention to the area, where there are many faults.

The region was particularly active with earthquakes in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Of the bigger quakes in historic time in the area — a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in 1940 and a magnitude 6.4 quake in Imperial Valley in 1979 — came without any preceding swarms, Jones has said. The 1979 earthquake caused $30 million in damage, injured 91 people and damaged more than 1,500 homes and over 400 commercial buildings.

More significant earthquakes occurred in the area in 1987. The Superstition Hills quake, which followed a magnitude 6.2 temblor on a nearby fault that struck 11 hours earlier, caused $4 million in damage and injured 94 people in Imperial County and left 3,000 people temporarily homeless in the Mexicali area.

South of the California-Mexico border, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck on Easter Sunday in 2010, killing two people in Mexicali and damaging buildings on both sides of the border.