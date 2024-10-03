Your guide to Charter Amendment ER: Revamping L.A.’s Ethics Commission

If approved by voters, Charter Amendment ER — which presumably stands for ethics reform — would give the Ethics Commission more financial stability by establishing a minimum annual budget of $7 million starting in 2025-26. That would represent an increase of more than 10% from the current budget.

Under the ballot proposal, the Ethics Commission’s budget would probably continue to grow in future years, matching any changes in overall city revenues, whether up or down.

Charter Amendment ER would also triple the penalties the commission could levy for violating city ethics laws, from $5,000 per violation to $15,000. Those penalties also would be adjusted each year, depending on changes in the consumer price index.

The Ethics Commission would be able to hire its own lawyer to deal with “special investigative or enforcement” matters. And the City Council would be required to take up policy proposals submitted by the Ethics Commission within six months of receiving them.

Several of these changes would come with limits. For example, the City Council could still impose a hiring freeze at the commission, or even intervene in its spending plans, if it found there were “exigent circumstances.” In addition, nothing in the measure requires that the council approve — or send to voters — any policy proposal it receives from the Ethics Commission.