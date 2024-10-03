Advertisement
California

Your guide to L.A. Unified district’s Measure US, a $9-billion school bond

Metal artwork and a wall with quotes from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in front of a park lawn that leads to a complex of buildings
The Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools complex in Koreatown is an example of a campus built with proceeds from previous Los Angeles Unified School District bonds.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
Share via

Measure US would provide $9 billion in school construction bonds for the Los Angeles Unified School District. The dollars would pay for repairs and modernization of buildings, equipment and technology. The funds would be repaid over time by increases in property taxes at a rate that would average about $25 for every $100,000 of assessed valuation on residential properties.

To pass, the measure will require a 55% supermajority of votes.

The benefits and costs of these bonds apply only to areas within the boundaries of the school district. That includes the city of L.A. and all or part of some two dozen smaller cities, including Bell, Maywood, South Gate and San Fernando.

What will the measure do?

With declining enrollment, L.A. Unified no longer needs to build new campuses. The district is, however, going to continue replacing or updating aging buildings.

Advertisement

L.A. school officials said in a staff report that the district’s needs “are great — more than 60% of school buildings are over 50 years old and desperately in need of upgrades, which means most ... students are attending school in deteriorating and aging facilities that do not meet today’s standards for learning and safety.”

The district does have a budget for maintenance, but major repairs or upgrades — such as replacing a roof, updating a WiFi network, replacing an asphalt playground with grass and trees or installing air conditioning in a cafeteria kitchen — are typically paid for out of bonds.

Alberto Carvalho gives a thumbs-up as he and a young girl each hold a fresh meal in a cardboard tray in a school cafeteria
L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho and Alina Palos, 6, try meals prepared in the new kitchen at Belvedere Middle School in East L.A. just before the start of this school year — an example of upgrades made with previous bonds.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Projections call for about $5 billion for “major modernizations, upgrades and reconfigurations to school campuses.”

Other funding areas include: $75 million for electric buses, $461 million for cafeteria upgrades, $258 million to make spaces accessible for those with disabilities and $70.5 million for security cameras.

About $1.25 billion is to go toward school greening projects. These could include planting trees, removing asphalt from playgrounds, installing outdoor classrooms and erecting shade structures.

This $9-billion bond would be the district’s largest in total dollars, but not in spending value when adjusted for inflation and compared with a $7-billion bond in passed in 2008.

But it’s a lot of money — approaching the size of the $10-billion state education bond that will appear on ballots across California. The state bond includes $1.5 billion for community colleges, which would leave $8.5 billion for all K-12 schools statewide, including those in L.A. Unified — as the district vies separately for its own $9-billion bond.

Advertisement

How much will Measure US cost in taxes?

The L.A. Unified School District bond would be repaid through property taxes.

In the current year, homeowners are paying about $570 for past L.A. Unified bonds, according to a Times analysis of data provided by the district and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. The tax rate for these older bonds will decline over the next 30 years.

Measure US would push the tax rate higher and extend the repayment period.

Illustration of a close up of a ballot with two ovals forming peeking eyes at a filled-in oval.

Politics

What’s on the November ballot in California?

The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Sept. 19, 2024

The district estimates the added cost to property owners would be about $111 per year over the life of the bond based on the current median assessed value of homes, which the district puts at $444,269. The tax due each year would increase when the assessed value of a home rises.

District officials point out, however, that even if Measure US passes, homeowners will be paying a lower tax rate overall per year for L.A. Unified bonds than they were from 2010 through 2015. Those were peak years for the local school construction boom, begun during an era of overcrowded campuses.

For a median-priced home purchased today, which costs more than $1 million, the average new tax would be about about $275 a year, according to estimates by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

School bonds aside, every new property tax adds to an annual bill that already contains fees for other purposes.

Advertisement

Is the district out of funds for school repair and modernization?

No, the existing construction program is not yet out of money. About $3.5 billion is assigned to projects that have been approved but not put out to bid. An additional $1.8 billion is earmarked for projects that the Board of Education has yet to approve, officials said.

But district officials also say an additional $81 billion would be required to fund facility needs across the vast school system — more than even the new bond would pay for.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - DEC. 20, 2022. Students participate in a dance class offered through the Acceleration Days program at Alta Loma Elementary School in Los Angeles. After a slow start in registrations, about 72,000 Los Angeles students had signed up to be back in the classroom on their first day of winter break. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD approves $18.4-billion budget amid concerns over police, the arts and the future

Late additions to the Los Angeles Unified School District budget protect jobs and benefits and add arts instruction. Police funding stays about the same.

June 28, 2024

The current wave of projects includes the ongoing reconstruction of Belvedere Middle School in East Los Angeles and of Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights.

Bond-funded construction also could be seen recently at Jordan High School in Watts, where a clinic was built to serve the physical and mental health needs of families in a low-income community short on healthcare.

This clinic first opened in 2008, but the provider could not keep it going during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new provider, UMMA Community Clinic, is taking over the refurbished facility.

“What we have behind us is proof positive that what is happening in this community is still not a reality [in] many other communities,” L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho said at the clinic’s grand reopening. “So continued investments in physical infrastructure like these wellness centers, like air conditioning units, like roofs, window replacement. All the things that we want to see in every single community continue to be a priority for our district and our school board.”

Who are the opponents and what are their points?

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. typically opposes levies of this sort.

“At a time when Los Angeles homeowners are struggling to pay the high cost of living, including skyrocketing utility bills, this bond would sharply increase property taxes,” said Susan Shelley, the group’s vice president for communications.

What makes supporting the bond tougher for some is that district enrollment is steadily declining — a trend that experts say will lead to the closing of campuses, including some that are part of the bond spending plan.

District 3 school board candidate Dan Chang is among those who have criticized the bond, saying the district should assess its enrollment and facility needs across the school system before going to the voters for more money. The district should not pour dollars into campuses that will almost inevitably be closed, critics say.

Critics also are unhappy that the district waited until just before the election filing deadline in August to announce the proposed bond, although the district has done such last-minute maneuvers in the past. The school board voted to put the bond on the ballot with limited discussion or opportunity for public input.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 02: The Los Angeles Unified School District is looking to expand its electric bus fleet with its distinctive green bumpers and wheels. Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said that of the district's 1,300 buses, 67 percent run on alternative fuels like compressed natural gas, propane and electric. Photographed at LAUSD San Julian bus yard in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD puts $9 billion in bonds on ballot that would update campuses and raise property taxes

The L.A. school bond would be the largest in district history and seeks to make schools “state of the art.” It would be financed through property taxes.

Aug. 7, 2024

Advocates for charter schools say their campuses would not get a fair share of the proceeds if the bond passes. About $300 million of the proposed bond is provisionally set aside for charter schools, which enroll about 22% of district students.

Charters are privately operated public schools that frequently make use of available space in district-operated campuses. The charter association has not taken a position on the bond.

Who are the supporters?

Among education advocates in the political center or on the left, views on the bond range from neutral to enthusiastic. Supporters include Yolie Flores, president and chief executive of the nonprofit Families in Schools; Alfred McQuarters, president of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College; and Charmaine Morales, president of United Nurses Assns. of California/Union of Health Care Professionals.

Business and construction groups frequently support school bonds because they pump money into their sectors and into the local economy in general. These supporters include Gene Hale, chair of the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce; Ernesto Medrano, executive secretary of the LA/OC Building and Construction Trades Council; and Stephen Cheung, president and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.

How does Measure US compare with Proposition 2, the state schools bond?

Proposition 2 would allow the state to borrow $10 billion to make repairs and upgrades in school districts and at community colleges.

Advertisement

The money from the last successful California school bond, which passed in 2016, has long since been spent, and the state’s school repair fund is expected to be depleted by January. There is a waiting list of districts hoping the new bond will pass so that $3.4 billion can be provided for already approved projects.

broadband internet cloud and globe, apple, stack of books, air conditioner

California

Your guide to Proposition 2: Education bond

School bond supports say the money is direly needed to help fund repairs and upgrades at thousands of California public elementary, middle and high schools and community colleges.

Sept. 24, 2024

If approved by a simple majority of voters, the state bond will allow legislators to borrow money that would be repaid out of the state budget over time.

L.A. school officials estimate that the district could be eligible for about $700 million from the state bond.

Related coverage

L.A. Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez Speaks as he joins Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis during a news conference to showcase support for roughly 800,000 DACA beneficiaries as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the possible cancellation of the program. Solis was joined by DACA beneficiaries at theKenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

California

L.A. community college district chancellor to step down amid faculty tensions, lawsuits

Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez will step down Nov. 2 amid faculty tensions, lawsuits and other controversies.

Aug. 6, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 06: Center campus at Los Angeles Southwest College on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

Faculty call for overhaul of how L.A. community colleges respond to sexual harassment

The district’s Academic Senate is demanding the district improve efforts to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination by conducting timely and impartial investigations, and taking disciplinary actions if violations are found.

Jan. 15, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 06: Sabrena Turner-Odom poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Southwest College where she works on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Turner-Odom, a longtime faculty member at the college was sexually harassed by Howard Irvin, who was once an administrator at the college. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Six years, a trial, and a firing. But no end to a professor’s sexual harassment fight

Sabrena Turner-Odom wanted to give back to her alma mater. Instead, she’s in a contentious lawsuit, alleging a top administrator at the community college sexually harassed her.

Oct. 16, 2023

Sonya Christian, named chancellor of the California Community College District, has led the Kern Community College District since 2021.

California

A big remake is coming to California community college education, new chancellor says

Sonja Christian took over as chancellor on June 1. Her plans include expanding dual enrollment for high school students and courting older learners, many of whom left school during the pandemic.

Aug. 19, 2023

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

How and where to vote

Read more California race guides

More election news

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024L.A. Politics Education
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement