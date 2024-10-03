Your guide to the L.A. County district attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

An August poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, co-sponsored by The Times, found that 60% of 1,136 likely voters said they felt public safety in L.A. County had declined over the last three years, while only 5% said it had improved.
That’s been a contributing factor to low approval ratings for Gascón. Only 21% of voters in the August survey reported a favorable opinion versus 45% with an unfavorable opinion. Fifty-seven percent had no opinion of Hochman — suggesting he’s something of a blank slate for undecideds — but he also seems to appeal to swaths of voters. Of those polled, 35% held a favorable opinion of Hochman and just 7% viewed him unfavorably.
Hochman has repeatedly hammered home the idea that the incumbent’s policies have left the public less safe.
Gascón’s efforts have “resulted in a surge of violent crimes, property crimes, hate crimes and fentanyl poisonings,” Hochman said in an interview with The Times.
“On Day One, I would work ... to bring back sensible, commonsense policies that will restore our public safety and institute real and effective criminal justice reform,” he said.
Both candidates have drawn endorsements from a wide array of industries and circles.
Gascón counts Planned Parenthood L.A., the L.A. County Democratic Party, the Los Angeles Times editorial board — which formally endorsed him two months before the March primary — and Jane Fonda among his supporters.
Hochman has attracted the endorsements of the Assn. of Deputy District Attorneys, the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs and billionaire real estate magnate and former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He also has the backing of several Hollywood power brokers, including Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, a U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas under former President Obama.
Hochman has argued that the Gascón team is trying to make the election about politics rather than crime and other key issues. Gascón’s campaign strategist, Jamarah Hayner, has reminded voters of his opponent’s political shift.
“Mr. Hochman is gambling on voters forgetting that he remained a Republican until 2022 — that’s six years of Donald Trump’s hate and bigotry,” Hayner wrote. “In Los Angeles, that’s a risky bet.”
Hochman has tried to keep the race focused on his plans to combat crime rather than his party affiliation.
“I think what will drive people to the polls is the recognition of the importance of the D.A. position as far as public safety goes,” he said in an interview a day after he endorsed Harris for president.