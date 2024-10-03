Your guide to the L.A. County district attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

On Nov. 5, voters have a chance to help decide the future of criminal justice in Los Angeles County.

The race for district attorney is a clash between the competing visions of the incumbent, polarizing progressive George Gascón, and his challenger, Nathan Hochman, an independent who previously ran for state office as a Republican.

Gascón took office four years ago on promises to reduce jail populations and retreat from years of overly punitive law enforcement, part of a nationwide movement sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and others in early 2020.

Hochman is a conservative, law-and-order candidate. He’s selling a vision of L.A. County as a broken, crime-ridden metropolis in need of a “hard middle” D.A. who cares about reducing prison populations but still has the resolve to put the bad guys away. A former federal prosecutor, Hochman has attempted to cast the race as a referendum on crime in L.A. County, which is down by some metrics during Gascón’s time in office but has risen in other categories.

Gascón has used his position as district attorney as a springboard for a range of reform-minded policies and approaches, often facing resistance within his own office.

Beginning on his first day in office, he ended cash bail for most offenses, began declining to seek the death penalty and refused to prosecute many misdemeanors such as trespassing and drug possession.

As a result, hundreds of people have avoided jail or served shorter sentences than they would have under previous district attorneys. Gascón has since rolled back some of his most controversial policies, including his hard line against most criminal enhancements, saying at a candidates forum in September that his approach has “evolved” over his term in office.

Those who support a more rehabilitative approach have hailed Gascón’s efforts as proof that pursuing a different tack can unburden the criminal justice system and help build lives and communities.

But some, including Hochman, have criticized him as being too lenient. Other detractors have said he’s fallen short on expectations to reduce crime and bring accountability to law enforcement. High-profile crimes — including a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass this year — have fed the perception that nobody is safe.

The choice on election day is clear: four more years of Gascón’s less punitive policies, or a return to the more traditional approach championed by Hochman.

“This election will be a referendum on whether L.A. really wants to embrace criminal justice reform and the spirit of the progressive prosecutor movement,” Jody Armour, a law professor at USC, said earlier this year.