Wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some spots as SoCal faces another day of dangerous fire weather

A firefighter pulls a hose behind a home destroyed by the Mountain fire on Wednesday in Camarillo.

With a destructive fire burning out of control in Ventura County, Southern California faces another day of intense winds and dry conditions.

That has firefighters across the region on high alert.

By Thursday morning, the fire had burned 14,104 acres with zero containment. Numerous homes were lost.

Conditions

The National Weather Service issued a “particularly dangerous situation” red flag alert, warning of “widespread, extreme fire weather conditions.”



The warning was issued for wide swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Much of the surrounding area also was facing dangerous winds, with high-wind or standard red flag warnings issued for mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, the Inland Empire and parts of Orange County.



In Ventura County, wind gusts were so strong that some firefighting aircraft could not operate at times on Wednesday.



A blowing dust advisory is also in effect through Thursday.



Forecast

Red flag warnings remain in effect through Thursday at 6 p.m.



Thursday’s winds, while not quite as strong as Wednesday’s, will still be dangerous, the weather service said.



Winds pushing the fire southwest could sustain speeds of 30 to 55 mph with gusts as high as 100 mph in wind-prone mountainous locations on Thursday, Ventura County emergency officials warned.



Winds will lessen but still be an issue Friday.

Fire behavior