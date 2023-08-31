De Los weekend guide: Cumbiatón, Salvi Fest and Messi in L.A.

With a full lineup of fun things to do this weekend, an extra day to relax will come in handy. Fuel up for the long Labor Day weekend at Mobar Coffee Co. with their matcha horchata lattee, before heading over to the Salvi Fest in downtown Los Angeles to eat pupusas as you dance to live Salvadoran music. Or meet up with friends at the Grand Casino Bakery & Café to watch the LAFC vs. Inter Miami game while you enjoy a fernet with a choripan.

Live music

Noche de Cumbia: Dance the night away at the Ford at its Noche de Cumbia event. In partnership with Cumbiatón, the event will include performances by Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca and Yosimar Reyes. There will be cumbia from Colombia to Mexico and Central America, showcasing the diversity of the genre.

When: Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Where: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Admission: From $30

Levitt Pavilion Fest: The summer concert calendar at Levitt Pavilion will come to an end this weekend with a performance by singer Beatriz Solis, daughter of singers Beatriz Adriana and Marco Antonio Solis. Also on the bill will be Nancy Sanchez y Las Chorizeras and the HOLA Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra. It will be a night of pop, regional Mexican and jazz.

When: Sept. 3, 5-8 p.m.

Where: MacArthur Park, 6th Street and South Park View Street

Admission: Free

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Luis Coronel y Voz de Mando en vivo: Three regional Mexican acts will unite talents on one stage this weekend. Los Tucanes will surely get the crowd moving with the group’s classic hit “La Chona,” while Voz de Mando will get everyone on their feet with the group’s song “Y Ahora Resulta.” Young heartthrob Luis Coronel will leave behind his reality TV judging for a night as he returns to the stage to perform alongside veteran bands in the regional Mexican genre.

When: Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Starlight Bowl, 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank

Admission: Tickets from $65

Gerardo Ortíz y Banda Los Costeños: Corridos singer Gerardo Ortiz returns to Southern California this weekend at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena. Mixing classics with new hits, Ortiz will share the stage with Banda Los Costeños on Sunday.

When: Sept. 3, 8 p.m.

Where: Pico Rivera Sports Arena, 11003 E. Rooks Road, Pico Rivera, CA

Admission: From $80

Family friendly

Salvi Fest: This two-day, jam-packed festival will feature traditional Salvadoran foods, drinks, clothing and crafts, and Los Adolescentes Orquesta will headline the two nights. There will also be live performances by Grupo I﻿nvasion Latina Orquesta, Son Miron Orquesta, Yanni La Portena, Combo Leche and special guests from El Salvador including Frank Awad, Javi Mendoza & Diego and Santiago Safie.

There will be a beer garden for those 21 and older. Attendees can also purchase a VIP experience if they are older than 21 but general admission is free. If you plan to attend be sure to arrive early.

When: Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Pershing Square, 532 S Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Admission: Free general admission with ticket, VIP is $20

LAFC vs. Inter Miami: Looking to snag some last-minute tickets to one of the most hyped games of the season? There are still some seats available for the LAFC vs. Inter Miami game Sunday, but the prices for tickets vary with most starting at $500 but can cost up to $1,000. If you are looking for other ways to be part of the fun, there will be tailgating at the BMO stadium.

When: Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Where: BMO Stadium, 3939 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90037

Admission: Prices per ticket range from $500 to $1,000 or more. You can purchase tickets here .

Shakira exhibit at the Grammy Museum: The Shakira exhibit at the Grammy Museum features artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, her 2020 Super Bowl LIV outfits, a songwriting notebook with handwritten lyrics and more. Shakira has made headlines this year as the first female artist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language song, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” and then again with Karol G for “TQG.” She is also the recent winner of the MTV Lifetime Achievement Award.

When: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. A-245, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Admission: Adults $18, seniors and military $15, youths and students $12, and children under 4 are free. Tickets are available for purchase here .

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture: Comedian Cheech Marin donated more than 700 pieces of Chicano art to the Riverside Art Museum. The center opened last summer and is the first facility dedicated to Chicano art.

When: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12- 5 p.m.

Where: The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum, 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501

Admission: Adult: $15.95, seniors, college students, and children under 17, $10.95, children under 12 and military personnel are free. Tickets are available for purchase here .

Food and drinks

Grand Casino Bakery & Café: Couldn’t get tickets to the LAFC vs. Inter Miami game Sunday but still want to experience the Messi hype? Fear not, because this Argentine bakery and café has you covered. In Culver City since 1987, the café features traditional Argentinian baked goods and foods like vigilantes facturas, choripan and sandwiches de miga.

Mobar Coffee Co.: Stop by Mobar Coffee Co. in the Shops at Montebello to enjoy coffee straight from El Salvador. The coffee shop is Salvadoran-owned and features a variety of horchata lattes including the Mo-chata latte (a mix off mocha and horchata), MA-Chata latte (a mix of match and horchata) as well as traditional cortado coffee and a Mobar special.

Hecho en Mexico: Located in El Sereno, Hecho en Mexico offers a traditional cultural experience with colorful murals highlighting popular Mexican figures like Cantinflas and Frida Khalo. Tortillas are made by hand, the brunch menu offers bottomless mimosas and there is a live mariachi every Sunday. Try out the chilaquiles “Cazuela Rosales,” which have red and green salsa.

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this story.