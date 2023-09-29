Shakira’s ‘Dónde Están los Ladrones?’ turns 25

Who would have guessed that a traumatic experience at an airport would result in one of the greatest albums of all time?

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of Shakira’s “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” — an album whose title is a reference to its own creation. Following the success of 1995’s “Pies Descalzos,” Shakira was traveling through El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia, when thieves stole some of her luggage. Among the items taken was a suitcase containing song lyrics for her next album. The incident was traumatic enough that Shakira suffered from writer’s block for months because of it. She had to start from scratch.

Released on Sept. 29, 1998, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” showcased Shakira’s artistic ability to mix different genres, from pop to rock to mariachi. It was an album where Shakira experimented and combined styles that appealed to Spanish-speaking listeners from across the world.

“I’ve always been like the girl no one wants to invite to the party,” Shakira told The Times in 1999 of her eclectic musical taste.

“For those who make pop music, I’m a rocker. For those who make rock, I’m a pop singer. No one has ever really wanted to include me in their genre. But I like being there, in that species of limbo. Because even though the line is very thin, it’s very long. I can move with liberty there. There are those who would not forgive Mick Jagger if he stopped wearing tight pants for one day. But the same people love it when Madonna changes her hair color every month. I like to be right in the middle, somewhere between Mick Jagger and Madonna.”

Despite only being 11 tracks long, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” contained six singles — “Inevitable,” “Ciega, Sordomuda,” “Moscas en la Casa,” “Ojos Asi,” “Tú” and “No Creo.”

The album sold over 1 million copies in the first month and would eventually earn platinum certification in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia and several other Latin American countries. Shakira also won in two categories at the first ever Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 — ”Ojos Así” won female pop vocal performance and “Octavo Dia” won female rock vocal performance.

Such is the cultural significance of “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” that Spotify named Sept. 29 “Shakira Day.” The music company released a statement with the announcement pointing to Shakira’s legacy throughout Latin music.

The album’s impact stretches beyond just streams. In 2020, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” was added to Rolling Stone’s updated “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.

“Dónde Están los Ladrones?” was Shakira’s first with Latin mega producer Emilio Estefan, who in the same 1999 Times story claimed that the Colombian star would be “the biggest crossover in history.” It was a prediction that turned out to be true. The album was a turning point for Shakira, who went on to have great success with more than just Spanish-speaking listeners.