At HFPA’s own Golden Globes party, celebs were ready to put the scandal behind them

Reforming the Golden Globes may still be a work in progress, but Tuesday’s party guests at the Beverly Hilton Hotel were clearly ready to support the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s efforts.

“You know what,” said presenter Colman Domingo, “I think the Golden Globes has really been making strides to be more equitable and diverse and inclusive, and we’ve got to be behind that. It’s all small steps, but that’s what it takes to reach a larger goal.”

A 2021 Times investigation that revealed a lack of diversity within the HFPA, in addition to ethical and financial lapses, has since been followed by a revolt of public relations professionals, the cancellation of last year’s Globes telecast and a spate of internal reforms. On Tuesday, Hollywood welcomed the awards back with largely open arms.

Advertisement

Still, though the night exuded a positive vibe, the Globes were not 100% back to business as usual. In years past, at the close of ceremonies, celebrations took place in ballrooms, outdoor spaces and multiple event venues throughout the Beverly Hilton.

This year Billboard hosted the night’s only soirée at the hotel following ceremonies, billed as the 80th Annual Golden Globes After Party.

Minutes after Steven Spielberg, winner for his film “The Fabelmans,” finished the last speech of the telecast, guests swarmed into the pool deck area, the site of the after-party. (Spielberg’s film won for best motion picture — drama.)

On arrival, guests plucked glasses of champagne from a line of waiting servers or grabbed bottles of Icelandic Glacial water from the bar. And, lest anyone go hungry, a lavish buffet of shrimp, oysters, crab legs, sliders and assorted pizzas lay ahead inside a heated tent.

The night’s winners soon began turning up at an engraving station to get their names set into their golden statues. Nominees and presenters could also be spotted as they joined the thickening crowd.

Paul Walter Hauser, fresh off his supporting actor win for “Black Bird,” and Mike White, creator of “The White Lotus,” the winner in the limited series category, were among the first to show up at the engraving station.

“I’m very, very happy,” said Hauser, “but I feel terrible that I forget to thank Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehane, the brain trust and heartbeat of the entire series. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Hauser, like other winners, echoed the support shown by other party-goers regarding the Golden Globes. “I thought [the show] was inclusive, entertaining and spirited, and I think it really reflects the diversity of thought and humanity in Hollywood.”

As well-wishers took pictures of Hauser, the “Black Bird” actor noticed he’d been given the “White Lotus” trophy. With a laugh, he exchanged it for his own before walking away.

Never mind that the engravers almost gave his trophy away; White had nothing but positive sentiments for the Golden Globes. “When I was young, I was cynical about awards,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized it’s important to celebrate moments that are happy because they don’t come every day. So, I’m glad [the Globes] are back. I’m glad to have a reason to celebrate.”

Taking his turn at the engraving station, Ke Huy Quan, named best supporting actor for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” had a smile on his face. “I dreamed of this night for 38 years,” he said. “I’ve watched the Golden Globes for decades, and I always fantasized about being here. I did not think that one day in my 50s, my dream would come true.”

Quan said he felt grateful to Hollywood for giving Asian actors more opportunities than there had been in previous years, adding, “It’s only fair that we give [the Globes] an opportunity to make changes. What they have done so far shows they are trying to make a change.”

Soon, Anderson .Paak took on DJ duties and guests not only danced, but also began singing along with some of the more familiar tunes. So many party-goers drifted over to hear the music that it seemed a good thing that everyone had to prove they were negative for COVID-19 to be admitted to the party.

A short distance away, Hannah Einbinder, a supporting actress nominee for “Hacks,” could be spotted chatting with friends on a banquette.

Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” posed for pictures at the engraving station with her two statues, one for best actress and the other for best TV series - musical or comedy.

Jennifer Coolidge, too, had her picture taken, in her case with the many fans who gathered for selfies, cheerfully obliging everyone who turned up. The supporting actress winner for “The White Lotus” said she had been “blown away” by the night’s ceremonies, singling out Billy Porter’s introduction to Ryan Murphy and Murphy’s acceptance speech for the Carol Burnett Award as “touching” and “amazing.”

Also nearby, Jeremy Allen White, acting winner for TV’s “The Bear,” said he was surprised to get nominated and even more surprised to win. “I think I blacked out when I walked up there,” he said.

Adam Scott, an acting nominee for “Severance,” said he was just flattered that the show was recognized. “I’m still in relief mode that the show works and connects with people, especially with a show that’s a huge, big swing like this.” As for the Golden Globes, “It’s great that [the HFPA] has made the necessary shifts. We all grew up with the Golden Globes,” he said.

As others continued to mingle inside the tent or beside one of the bars, presenter Ana Gasteyer of “American Auto” slipped into a quiet room, where a viewing party had taken place earlier so that guests could watch the telecast from the main ballroom.

“Entertainment in general has become incredibly diverse and incredibly interesting. I like where we’re at, at this moment,” Gasteyer said, calling the night’s Golden Globes “2023’s version of this event. There’s no other way to say it. It’s glamorous and fun and Hollywood and entertainment and a kick-off to the award season. It knows its place in history.”