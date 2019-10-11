Samin Nosrat, Lindy West and Deepak Chopra headline L.A. book events for the week ahead

This week’s Los Angeles literary events take full advantage of the city’s venues and interests, from a casual, intimate reading beside the L.A. River with local writers Janet Fitch and Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo, to outings featuring bestselling authors Deepak Chopra, Samin Nosrat and Lindy West.

For visual-book fans, the debut of art and photo books round out the conversations.

Here are five events for the week ahead:

Reading by Moonrise. Clockshop’s quarterly, alfresco Reading by Moonrise series returns Saturday with bestselling novelist Janet Fitch, whose latest book is “Chimes of a Lost Cathedral,” and poet Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo, author of the collection “Posada: Offerings of Witness and Refuge” and a co-founder of the writers collective Women Who Submit. Snuggle up fireside with BYO blankets and picnics at the Bowtie along the Los Angeles River. (S’mores will be provided.) Writer Louise Steinman curates this event.

6 p.m. Saturday at the Bowtie Project, 2780 W Casitas Ave. Los Angeles. $5.

Signs of the times. At the Pop-Hop bookstore on Sunday artist Katie Herzog and poet Andrew Choate will celebrate the release of “Exegesis Eisegesis Encaustic.” The book features painted diptychs of L.A. signage, with text slightly altered in one canvas to better examine the role of language in landscape. The book includes essays by Kenneth Lapatin, curator of antiquities at the J. Paul Getty Museum, and writer Carol Cheh, among others. An improvised musical performance will follow the presentation.

4 p.m. Sunday at the Pop-Hop, 5002 York Blvd., Los Angeles. Free.

The perfect pairing. Contemporary cultural figures Samin Nosrat and Lindy West will be in conversation Sunday at Royce Hall. Nosrat is the author of the bestseller “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking”; West wrote the bestselling memoir “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.” Both books have been adapted for television. Nosrat and West will talk about “the experiences of women in the 21st century and, of course, food.”

7 p.m. Sunday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Ct., Los Angeles. Tickets start at $44.

Becoming “Metahuman.” On Monday in El Segundo, bestselling author Deepak Chopra will discuss his new book, “Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential,” a 31-day guide to breaking the surly bonds of limited consciousness. In it, the alternative medicine advocate (or controversial New Age figure, depending on whom you ask) draws on biometrics, AI and neuroscience to encourage personal transformation. Does it work? Show up to this event, presented by Pages bookstore, to find out.

7 p.m. Monday at El Segundo Performing Arts Center, 640 Main St., El Segundo. $45.

How’d he do that? Discover the secrets of photographer Corey Rich’s wildest photographs when he presents his new book, “Stories Behind the Images: Lessons From a Life in Adventure Photography” at A16 West L.A. Store on Friday. Rich will share photography tips as well as his photographs of climbers, skiers and other outdoor athletes in action.

6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at A16 West L.A. Store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. Free.