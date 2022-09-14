Bestsellers List Sunday, September 18

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1994, six years after retiring, a champion tennis player attempts a comeback.

3. The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $28) In 16th century Florence, the carefree daughter of a grand duke gets forced into a political marriage.

4. Fairy Tale by Stephen King (Scribner: $33) A teenager inherits a dog and a portal to an alternate world in a novel from the master of horror.

5. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

Advertisement

6. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

7. Heat 2 by Michael Mann, Meg Gardiner (Morrow: $29) A collaboration from the director of the movie “Heat” and the mystery writer, set in the classic film’s world.

8. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland: $32) Another Cormoran Strike mystery from J.K. Rowling, using a pen name.

9. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Hanover Square: $20) A Tokyo cafe gives customers the chance to travel back in time.

10. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. Solito by Javier Zamora (Hogarth: $28) The poet tells the story of the arduous journey from El Salvador to the U.S. that he took when he was 9 years old.

4. Dinner in One by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter: $30) A collection of recipes that can be prepared in one pan, pot or sheet, from the New York food writer.

5. A Visible Man by Edward Enninful (Penguin: $30) A memoir from the first Black editor of British Vogue.

6. Shy by Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green (FSG: $35) A memoir, of sorts, from the Broadway composer, daughter of Richard Rodgers, as told to the former New York Times drama critic.

7. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

8. Path Lit by Lightning by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster: $33) A biography of Jim Thorpe, the Native American who is considered one of the greatest American athletes.

9. The Amazing Baby Name Book by Amy Ephron, Maia Wapnick, Anna Ephron Harari, Jennifer Bricking (illus.) (Princeton Architectural Press: $19) A thoughtfully curated guide to baby names for new parents.

10. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

Paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

4. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

6. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley: $17)

7. Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Vintage: $17)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

9. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $19)

4. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

7. The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles by Joy Yoon (Universe: $25)

8. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

9. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

10. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)