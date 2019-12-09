The complete list of 2020 Golden Globes nominees

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes will be unveiled today in Los Angeles beginning at 5 a.m. PST. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson are scheduled to announce the nominees.

Here’s how to watch the nominations live, and refresh your memory of last year’s big winners here.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5. Ricky Gervais is hosting for the third time. Tom Hanks is set to receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Advertisement

Here is the list of nominees:

Lead actress in a TV comedy:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Advertisement

Comedy series:

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”