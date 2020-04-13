ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos told viewers Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos disclosed his diagnosis on “Good Morning America,” where he has been broadcasting from his home for the past few weeks and said he has no symptoms and is feeling fine. Stephanopoulos had been caring for his wife, comic actress Ali Wentworth, who confirmed two weeks ago that she tested positive.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.”

The vast majority of TV personalities who have live programs are now working out of their homes to protect employees and slow the spread of the virus.

New York has become the epicenter of the pandemic. The state’s death toll since the outbreak began reached 9,385 on Saturday.

The diagnosis comes nearly a week after ABC News suffered a coronavirus-related fatality as longtime “Good Morning America” camera operator Tony Greer died from complications related to COVID-19 on April 7.

Larry Edgeworth, an NBC News audio technician, died on March 19. Maria Mercader , a veteran producer and executive for CBS News, died on March 29.

