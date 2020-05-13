Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘The New Mutants’ finally gets a new 2020 theatrical release date

×
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 13, 2020
1:05 PM
Share

“The New Mutants” finally has a new release date. Again.

On Wednesday, Disney announced that “The New Mutants,” director Josh Boone’s horror installment within Fox’s “X-Men” franchise, will be hitting theaters Aug. 28.

The film was previously slated to open in April, but was postponed along with a number of other upcoming Disney titles because of the coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered theaters and ground Hollywood productions to a halt.

This was just the latest bump in “The New Mutants’" road to the box office. The film, which stars “Game of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams along with Anya Taylor Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt as a group of young mutants held in a secret facility, had originally been intended to be released in 2018.

Advertisement

Movies
The ‘Hamilton’ movie is getting released a year early on Disney+
Hamilton
Movies
The ‘Hamilton’ movie is getting released a year early on Disney+
Disney announced that a filmed version of ‘Hamilton,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash, will be coming to its Disney+ streaming service July 3.

“The New Mutants” had since been rescheduled to various 2019 and 2020 release dates. A number of factors, including Disney’s acquisition of Fox, have contributed to its delay.

Among Disney’s other films whose releases were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are “Artemis Fowl,” “Black Widow” and “Mulan.” “Black Widow” and “Mulan” are expected to hit theaters on July 24 and Nov. 6, respectively. “Artemis Fowl,” now set as a Disney+ exclusive, will hit the streamer on June 12.

Advertisement

MoviesHero Complex
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Tracy Brown
Follow Us
Tracy Brown is a digital editor and writer working in entertainment for the Los Angeles Times. She helps provide digital content for the Arts and Entertainment sections and has also written for the Travel, Books and Image sections. A Long Beach native, she graduated from UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement