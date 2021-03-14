How to watch the 2021 Oscar nominations

Awards season is finally hitting the home stretch as the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced Monday morning.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and musician-actor Nick Jonas, who are married, have been tapped to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations, which are taking place a couple of months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps to keep at least a semblance of normalcy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is sticking to tradition and holding the announcements at an unreasonably early hour, at least by West Coast standards. The presentation will kick off at 5:19 a.m. Pacific.

The nominations for all 23 categories will be announced Monday in two parts and streamed live at Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and on the academy’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

The first part of the announcement is expected to include the nominations for supporting actor, supporting actress, costume design, original score, animated short film, live-action short film, sound, adapted screenplay and original screenplay — though not necessarily in that order.

The presentation will resume at 5:31 a.m. Pacific with the remaining nominations: lead actor, lead actress, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, editing, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original song, best picture, production design and visual effects. Again, not necessarily in that order and the exact categories are subject to change.

Curious about the frontrunners? Experts say “Nomadland,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami ...,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” are top contenders for best picture. You can also check out Times columnist Glenn Whipp’s predictions on how the nominations in all 23 categories will play out.

The 2021 Oscars will take place April 25 and will air live on ABC at 5 p.m. Pacific.