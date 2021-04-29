Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Still upset by Chadwick Boseman’s Oscars snub? Michael B. Jordan shares his thoughts

Michael B. Jordan, wearing a red top, stands for a portrait
Michael B. Jordan photographed on Monday, September 9, 2019 in New York City.
(Michael Nagle / For The Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Share

While many Oscars viewers felt blindsided by Chadwick Boseman’s loss in the lead actor category Sunday night to Anthony Hopkins (including Hopkins himself), the late actor’s “Black Panther” co-star and friend Michael B. Jordan is looking on the bright side.

“I was excited for all of the nominees and the wins,” Jordan told The Times in an interview in promotion of his latest film, “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” “It was good to see a lot of my friends be nominated and recognized for their work, including Chadwick. In hindsight, that performance he gave, realizing that it’s one of the last things we’re going to get a chance to see him in is truly special. I’ve said it before, win or lose, when it comes to that, he won.”

Boseman was nominated for his emotionally stirring performance as horn player Levee in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which won two of the five categories in which it was nominated . The film’s hair and makeup team — comprised of Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson — made history as the first Black nominees and winners in the category.

In a departure from tradition, the ceremony concluded with an announcement of the lead actor winner rather than best picture. Many viewers believed the show’s producers were trying to capitalize off of Boseman’s expected win for a grand finale. Instead, the three-hour-plus telecast ended abruptly after Hopkins was announced as the winner for his role in “The Father.” Hopkins was not available to attend the ceremony and later revealed his surprise at the win via Instagram and paid tribute to Boseman.

Advertisement

Movies

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman held the screen with power and unerring purpose

"Get on Up," the new James Brown biopic starring Chadwick Boseman, got its own Pandora online radio station that helped Universal Pictures find latent fans who may be interested in the film.

Movies

Appreciation: Chadwick Boseman held the screen with power and unerring purpose

As Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and King T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman commanded the screen with charm, skill and uncommon grace.

More Coverage

Appreciation: Boseman was more than an actor to Black audiences — he helped us breathe
Netflix delays preview of Chadwick Boseman movie ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Boseman had won best actor at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, among other key industry prizes, but Hopkins had won the BAFTA prize for best actor.

“His legacy is one that impacts the world, that’s changed lives and inspired countless others,” Jordan said of the “Black Panther” star. “So there’s no award win that’s going to define that. It’s one of those things where we’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve got to do in telling our stories and being great at what we do. And everything else is out of our hands.”

Chadwick’s brother Derrick Boseman told TMZ that the family doesn’t consider the loss a snub because “every nominated actor was excellent and deserving of the award.” He added that the family isn’t “upset or agitated whatsoever” and that Chadwick “wasn’t one to put too much value on the Oscars anyway.”

Following Boseman’s historic four SAG nominations in February, Jordan posted a tribute to the late actor on Instagram. “4. Still setting the bar higher,” he captioned the post. “Miss you big homie.”

Jordan’s star turn in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” premieres on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.

Advertisement

MoviesOscars
Sonaiya Kelley

Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement