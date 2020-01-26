Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Music

Grammy Awards will honor Kobe Bryant with a tribute tonight

Kobe Bryant
Lakers star Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
4:19 PM
Hours after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, the Recording Academy is planning a last-minute tribute for the Lakers star to air during the Grammys ceremony this evening.

Bryant died early Sunday in a Calabasas helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. With the Staples Center closed to the public for the Grammys, Angelenos gathered outside to build a memorial for the Lakers legend.

According to Billboard, producers for tonight’s show are “working quickly” to pull together a salute to the basketball icon. Bryant will be honored during the event along with beloved L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died in a shooting last year and won his first posthumous Grammy moments ago at the pre-show ceremony.

Interim Recording Academy chief and board chair Harvey Mason also held a moment of silence for Bryant at the premiere ceremony.

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
