It’s OK, Olivia Rodrigo — you’re not the first person to drop and break a Grammy

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys night turned sour for a few seconds Sunday in Las Vegas. Like her idol Taylor Swift before her, Rodrigo dropped one of her three Grammy Awards and broke it while posing for photographers.

“Ohhhhhhh!” arose like a chorus from the photographers and others assembled backstage at the Grammys as the trophy bit the dust, according to a video posted by Variety. The horn broke off the little gold trophy upon impact.

“That’s all right,” someone said before adding, “That’s all right, we’ll just put it on your bill.”

“Now you have two Grammys,” quipped another.

Fortunately, Rodrigo got an assist and the statuette was put back together before the brief photo session ended.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter won a trio of Grammys for best new artist, pop vocal album (“Sour”) and pop solo performance (“Drivers License”). She also performed on the broadcast with K-pop stars BTS, which raised some eyebrows on the internet.

In 2010, Swift fumbled one of the four Grammy Awards she won, with similarly satisfying reconstruction results.