Advertisement
Share
Music

It’s OK, Olivia Rodrigo — you’re not the first person to drop and break a Grammy

Olivia Rodrigo holds two awards and looks shocked while another woman grabs pieces of a third award from the floor
Olivia Rodrigo looks shocked after dropping and breaking one of her three Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Invision)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys night turned sour for a few seconds Sunday in Las Vegas. Like her idol Taylor Swift before her, Rodrigo dropped one of her three Grammy Awards and broke it while posing for photographers.

“Ohhhhhhh!” arose like a chorus from the photographers and others assembled backstage at the Grammys as the trophy bit the dust, according to a video posted by Variety. The horn broke off the little gold trophy upon impact.

“That’s all right,” someone said before adding, “That’s all right, we’ll just put it on your bill.”

“Now you have two Grammys,” quipped another.

Advertisement
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Jon Batiste accepts the Album of the Year award for “We Are” onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Music

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Grammy Award winners

Grammys 2022 list of winners including Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo

Fortunately, Rodrigo got an assist and the statuette was put back together before the brief photo session ended.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter won a trio of Grammys for best new artist, pop vocal album (“Sour”) and pop solo performance (“Drivers License”). She also performed on the broadcast with K-pop stars BTS, which raised some eyebrows on the internet.

In 2010, Swift fumbled one of the four Grammy Awards she won, with similarly satisfying reconstruction results.

A woman and man smile and pose together while seated

Music

BTS’ V whispering into Olivia Rodrigo’s ear at 2022 Grammys sends fans into overdrive

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and K-pop sensation BTS had a lot to unpack after V flirted with her at Sunday’s Grammys during the band’s performance of “Butter.”

MusicAwardsGrammys
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement