Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shares latest update on Blink-182 rocker’s health

Travis Barker’s family is grateful for the love amid the Blink-182 drummer’s recent health scare.

His 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, whom the rocker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, on Wednesday thanked her followers for the outpouring of support shown to her and her dad. And while she didn’t give an update on his Tuesday hospitalization reportedly due to pancreatitis, she did share a photo of her hand next to that of the heavily tattooed drummer.

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” she captioned the photo Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whose parents are Moakler and former boxer Oscar De La Hoya, shared a similar sentiment Wednesday on her account.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” De La Hoya wrote on Instagram Stories, according to Us Weekly. “It is heard, felt and appreciated. Xx.”

Official details and direct updates from Barker and his family have been scant. A representative for Barker did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment and a representative for his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, declined to comment.

The 46-year-old Barker was reportedly first taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday, then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. for additional care. Photos published by TMZ showed the drummer being transported on a stretcher. Kardashian, 43, whom he married in a series of pretend and legit globe-trotting ceremonies this spring, was seen walking alongside him.

Poosh founder Kardashian has been quiet on social media since the health scare and has only tweeted promotional content from her lifestyle site.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barker tweeted, “God save me,” though it’s unclear whether the missive was related to his medical condition. Shortly after news broke of the hospitalization, Alabama Barker urged her social media followers to “please send your prayers.” The teen also reportedly posted a picture of her holding Barker’s hand on TikTok. That post, which has since been deleted, read “Please say a prayer.”

Sources close to Barker and Kardashian told People on Wednesday that the star of “The Kardashians” “won’t leave” her husband’s side and that his treatment includes pain management. Doctors are also assessing Barker’s condition with tests and a modified diet.

People also reported that the rocker had been “complaining of cramps” and that he was “suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk” before going to the hospital.

Pancreatitis, which TMZ reported Barker developed after having a colonoscopy, is the inflammation of the pancreas, the abdominal organ that helps with digestion and regulating blood sugar. Symptoms, which vary depending on the severity of the inflammation, can include fever, nausea, vomiting and unintentional weight loss, according to the Mayo Clinic.