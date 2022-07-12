Missed BTS at SoFi Stadium? The concerts will soon be available to stream on Disney+

If you weren’t able to make it to Inglewood last year to see BTS live at SoFi Stadium, don’t worry. The K-pop band’s L.A.-area concert series will soon be available to stream on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and BTS talent management company Hybe announced Monday that they are partnering to bring exclusive content spotlighting the South Korean group to the streaming platform.

Among the new titles coming soon to Disney+ is “BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA,” a concert film documenting the group’s mini-residency at SoFi Stadium. The footage will feature live performances of BTS hits “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”

Music ‘Feeling euphoric’: Fans rejoice ahead of BTS concerts in Los Angeles Fans from all over the country and beyond will be in Los Angeles to see BTS perform at Permission to Dance on Stage — LA. Here’s how they’re feeling.

In November and December, the group performed before a live crowd for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic during four consecutive shows at SoFi.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” Jessica Kam-Engle, head of content for Disney Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition — to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways,” she said. “We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

Advertisement

Another project in development at the streaming giant is “In the Soop: Friendication,” a travel reality show starring V of BTS, Seo-jun Park of the Korean drama “Itaewon Class” and Woo-shik Choi of the Oscar best-picture winner “Parasite,” as well as South Korean entertainment luminaries Hyung-sik Park and Peakboy.

And finally, “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” — a documentary series chronicling BTS’ journey to global superstardom — will premiere next year on Disney+. The series will pull from BTS’ musical library and include behind-the-scenes footage of members of the septet as they prepare to launch the next phase of their career.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” Hybe Chief Executive Park Ji-won said in a statement.

“The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists,” he said, “with its ... brands and platforms.”