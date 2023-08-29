Adele reveals she’s ready to be a mom again ‘soon’ — after naming a pregnant fan’s baby

Adele has baby fever! She just told fans in Las Vegas that she’s ready for baby No. 2.

The “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker, 35, revealed at Saturday’s Weekends With Adele show that she and her sports agent beau Rich Paul have been discussing baby names. In a TikTok video posted by a concertgoer, a fan is heard telling Adele that she’s pregnant with her first child but “can’t for the life of her” settle on a name.

Holding two mics, one for herself and one for the fan, Adele congratulated the woman and said, “I really want to be a mom again soon.”

The fan said she was having a baby girl but especially loved the idea of an androgynous name. She asked the Grammy winner which she preferred: Spencer or Parker?

Advertisement

Adele admitted that she’s been keeping a running list of potential baby names, telling the fan, “I’ve actually been writing a list. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone.”

The fan told Adele that whichever name the star liked better, that’s what she would name her baby girl.

“I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name!” Adele said. “So I say Spencer, I like Spencer.”

The “When We Were Young” singer shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. They finalized their divorce in March 2021 after two years of marriage and nearly a decade together.

The performer moved on with Paul later that year — they went Instagram official that September — and has praised the Klutch Sports Group founder in various interviews.

Advertisement

In November 2021, the powerhouse singer discussed Paul with Oprah Winfrey during the CBS special “Adele One Night Only,” gushing over her new beau, his sense of humor and his wits.

“He’s just hilarious,” Adele told Winfrey. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”

Engagement rumors began to swirl last year when the “Easy on Me” singer was spotted walking the red carpet of the 2022 Brit Awards in February with a very noticeable diamond ring on her left hand. But when asked on “The Graham Norton Show” if she had an big announcements to share, she jested, “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.”

The English singer also hinted at the time that she might be expanding her family.

“I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off,” Adele said on the show.

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then, and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from [2012] when I had my son.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.