Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance gets more props from Chiefs coach: It’s ‘a good thing’

Taylor Swift in a black mini and colorful long-sleeve shirt holds hands with Travis Kelce in tan pants and a tan jacket
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance doesn’t seem to bother Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who says he’s “just glad” the tight end has found someone he likes.
(Gotham / GC Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has again endorsed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance.

The NFL coach endorsed the globally watched relationship again on Monday when he was asked about the media swarm enveloping Kelce and the team, specifically addressing whether he’s seen an uptick in requests for autographs and tickets due to Taylormania.

“Nobody’s really mentioned much on that,” Reid said in a virtual interview with Kansas City-based reporter Tod Palmer.

“It is what it is,” the coach added. “I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes. That’s a good thing.”

Perhaps Reid caught that wholesome video of the “Cruel Summer” singer running straight into the tight end’s arms after her Saturday show in Buenos Aires? Yes, the same show in which Swift updated “Karma’s” lyrics to reference “the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

It’s not the first time that Reid has alluded to the buzzed-about romance. When the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 in October, the three-time Super Bowl winner praised Kelce’s showing and his rumored girlfriend.

“Kelce is getting better with time,” Reid said during a news conference. “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid both holler in celebration while wearing game-day uniforms
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid celebrate their Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.
(David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

The “Anti-Hero” and “Shake it Off” singer has also gained the approval of Kelce’s parents and his elder brother, Jason Kelce, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce said last month that he’s “really happy” for his younger brother, but worried about the heightened spotlight on him while he’s in the orbit of the pop superstar.

“This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with,” the Eagles center told NBC Sports. “And so on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor, but on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be.

“Overall, he can deal with some of this,” he added. “As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, have been linked since about mid-September, sending weeks of rumors into the stratosphere when she showed up at his Oct. 1 game vs. the New York Jets. The couple appeared to officially confirm the relationship when they stepped out in New York together in mid-October amid their surprise appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

