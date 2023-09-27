Travis Kelce says seeing Taylor Swift with his mom at Chiefs game was ‘absolutely hysterical’

Taylor Swift watched Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his team face off against the Chicago Bears over the weekend.

Travis Kelce finally broke his silence about connecting with Taylor Swift, days after the “Cruel Summer” singer was seen cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs star and his team from a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend.

In the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis and brother Jason Kelce addressed the unexpected relationship that has sent Swifties and social media into a craze. “How does it feel that Taylor has finally put you on the map?,” Jason asked his co-host.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy,” Travis told his brother. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family.”

He added: “She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

On Sunday, Swift, 33, was seen in the stadium’s Travis Kelce suite wearing Chiefs colors and cheering alongside the football star’s mother, Donna Kelce. Swift’s appearance at the game comes weeks after reports that the pair have been “quietly hanging out.” In July, Travis spoke about his unsuccessful attempts to connect with the singer.

After Sunday’s game, the pair were seen driving off alone in a convertible — Kelce’s “getaway car,” he said on Wednesday’s podcast. According to ET, Kelce rented out a trendy Kansas City restaurant for Swift and his team to celebrate the Chiefs’ victory over the Chicago Bears.

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high-fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s— was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he recalled.

The hype surrounding Swift and Kelce’s rumored romance has seemingly led to a spike in Chiefs jersey sales and a new limited-edition Heinz condiment inspired by Swift’s dips of choice at the game. However, not everyone is falling in love with the concept of Swift and Kelce.

“Real Housewives of New York” alumna Bethenny Frankel slammed Swift for being “really, really over the top” as she cheered for Kelce. “It felt like a chia pet of relationships,” she said in a TikTok video shared Tuesday.

She talked about football fans’ alleged “ride or die” attitude and encouraged Swift to “maintain your own identity.”

“No other person should be your identity,” she said. “We’ve seen celebrities where the person they’re with becomes their identity.”

In Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode, Travis told Jason he takes responsibility for the newfound attention he’s facing amid his friendship with Swift. Earlier in the podcast, he said paparazzi are now showing up at his home.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said.

The episode, which premiered on YouTube to at least 90,000 viewers, also featured a segment where the Kelce brothers broke down basic football terminology for new fans, namely Swifites.

“There was not any dumb question there,” Travis said. “It’s hard to talk about it in an elementary [way]. We’re asking the wrong questions.”

“Thanks Swifties, thanks for making that possible,” Jason added.

