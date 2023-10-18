What happens when dance meets an art gallery? An ‘Infinite Rehearsal’

The saga of Beyoncé calling out a fan midconcert brought some much-needed giggles this weekend. ICYMI, fans at a recent concert recorded her singing “ she ain’t no diva ” during the Renaissance World Tour, pointing to a specific person in the crowd. The memes following the viral video have been just as entertaining. Take a look for yourself. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly Countdown

Installation view, “Infinite Rehearsal” with Chris Emile and No)one. Art House, Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. (Jeff McLane / ICA LA)

1. ‘Infinite Rehearsal’

What happens when dance meets an art gallery? The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles in downtown L.A. presents “Infinite Rehearsal.” The exhibition was conceived with L.A.-based artist and choreographer Chris Emile and transforms the gallery space into a continuous rehearsal with the help of dance collective No)one. Art House. The group of dancers, choreographers and musicians will present works, both staged and spontaneous. Public rehearsals take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. When the performers are gone, the traces of moving bodies remain, such as scuffs on the floor and scents in the air. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, artists Cody Perkins and Qwenga will share a work in progress in the exhibition space, followed by an art talk with Amanda Sroka and Emile. The event is free, and you can RSVP on ICA LA’s website . “Infinite Rehearsal” runs until Jan. 14, and more information can be found online .

Advertisement

Linda Sibio, “Bus Boy,” detail. 2019-20. (Steve Lester / Linda Sibio)

2. ‘Linda Sibio: Economics of Suffering, Part IV’

Craft Contemporary in Mid-Wilshire presents “Linda Sibio: Economics of Suffering,” Part IV, an interdisciplinary look at the ramifications of economic disparities spurred by the current, worldwide financial crisis. She does this through visual art, installation and performance. Sibio, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 18, incorporates a design philosophy she calls the “Insanity Principle,” using attributes of insanity — including fragmented thinking, nonlinear time sequencing and delusions — to enhance her artistic practice. The exhibition explores how capitalism takes a psychological toll on communities like the mentally disabled, elderly, people living in poverty and other disenfranchised groups through large paintings and interactive pieces. “Economics of Suffering,” Part IV runs until Jan. 7. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month. Tickets range from free to $9, and more details can be found on Craft Contemporary’s website .

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performs at the Alex Theatre in Glendale on April 1. (Brian Feinzimer for LACO)

3. ‘Dimensions’

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra is presenting “Dimensions,” a program featuring a West Coast premiere. The performance, led by conductor Jaime Martín, begins with Dai Wei’s “Invisible Portals,” a piece that paints an otherworldly environment for listeners, with violinist Augustin Hadelich. Wei’s composition is followed by Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor and Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony. LACO performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Alex Theatre in Glendale and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Royce Hall in Westwood. Tickets range from $32 to $142, and more information can be found on LACO’s website .

Asta Leigh in “Befok (Or the Desperate Attempt to Impress Inarritu),” a solo show by Leigh set to go up at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble. (Matt Ritchey)

4. ‘Befok (Or the Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu)’

What would you do if you saw a celebrity at the grocery store? Asta Leigh’s solo show “Befok (Or the Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu)” at the Odyssey in Sawtelle takes a dive into one actor’s determination to turn a chance encounter into her big break. The play follows South African-born Lola Luvv, who thought she’d be a renowned actress by age 40. But when her 40th birthday looms and her prospects are no greater than when she first moved to Hollywood, she grows antsy. Seeing Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu at the Altadena Whole Foods suddenly becomes her make-or-break opportunity to be the lead in his new TV show, “The One Percent.” “Befok” takes viewers on Luvv’s wild ride to make it big. The show runs from Friday to Nov. 5, and tickets cost $30. For more information, check out the Odyssey’s website .

Advertisement

Ephrat Asherie Dance will share “Underscored” with USC Visions and Voices. The performance is a living archive of five generations of NYC club dancers. (LaMont Richardson)

5. ‘Underscored’

USC Visions and Voices presents a “living archive” of NYC club dancers. Ephrat Asherie Dance’s “Underscored” is an evening-length performance that features dancers ages 28 to 80 sharing the moves and grooves of their generation. The culmination of the movement investigates the scene from the 1970s at places like the Loft and Paradise Garage through today. The presentation centers on three longtime dancers — Archie Burnett, Brahms “Bravo” LaFortune and Michele Saunders — and takes audiences on a journey through history by offering a look into the origins of styles like breaking, hip-hop, house, vogue, whacking and hustle. The event in University Park at USC is free and takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday. More information can be found on the USC Visions and Voices website .

Bonus round: Dare to Dance in Public Film Festival

D2D Round 6 Official Selection: “Everything & Nothing” directed by Xiaoxi Peng (China). (Xiaoxi Peng)

Dare to Dance in Public Film Festival heads into Round 6 of its international dance film festival taking place at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center at Vista Del Mar in Cheviot Hills. The festival includes site-specific dance films from 17 countries spread across three screenings: experimental and student shorts, international shorts and award-winning films. The event, from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, also includes a live performance by Ryan Green and Kyra Cole. If you’re looking to get into the art form, check out the experimental DIY dance film workshop led by producer and director Cain DeVore at Pieter Performance Space in Lincoln Heights from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the festival range from $20 to $60, depending on the package, and more information can be found on Eventbrite .

On My Mind

Wendie Malick, left, Richard Bekins, Bella Heathcote and Jonah Platt in “The Engagement Party” at Geffen Playhouse. Directed by Darko Tresnjak. (Jeff Lorch)

On Friday, I went to the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood to see “The Engagement Party” by Samuel Baum. The play takes place at Katherine (Bella Heathcote) and Josh’s (Jonah Platt) engagement party. Katherine shows off her expensive engagement ring to family and friends, after which it goes missing thanks to spilled wine and a tango of dishes and cutlery at the dining table. As the couple aims to find out where it went, the once-happy crew begins to quarrel. I was struck by Alexander Dodge‘s scenic design for the play, which centered on a spinning set of the leading couple’s penthouse. The set was separated into the living area, kitchen and bedroom. While the living room was reserved for niceties, the kitchen became the venue where harsh internal feelings and frustrations with others in the home emerged. Tensions heightened in the bedroom, located at the top of the proscenium stage, which charts unexpected territory, literally and figuratively. For more on the show, check out Times theater critic Charles McNulty‘s review . “The Engagement Pary” runs until Nov. 5, and tickets range from $39 to $129. More details can be found on Geffen Playhouse’s website .

“At Work” by Jacob Jonas performed on “The Salvage Pile” installation by Brigitte D’Annibale. (Josh Rose)

On Saturday, I went to Malibu to check out Brigitte D’Annibale’s site-specific art installation “B=f(P, E)” and saw a performance of “At Work” by Jacob Jonas the Company in the space. The immersive installation pulls from Lewin’s Equation that behavior is the result of a person and their environment. The pieces that took up a refurbished home were spread across D’Annibale’s creation, hanging over an atrium, set across a dining room area and spread outside into the backyard. She explored her struggles with dyslexia through pieces that scrambled up letters in wood, paintings and screens. You could spot them in each piece or in shadows on the walls. For a deeper dive into the expansive installation, check out this recent coverage by Artnet News .

The evening concluded with a performance of choreographer Jacob Jonas’ latest creation in front of D’Annibale’s outdoor installation, “The Salvage Pile.” The art piece consisted of piled-up pieces of wood with a stage set up in front of it. Jonas’ piece was in conversation with the installation, exploring the relationships created in a vacant space. As people entered, behaviors changed and the movement grew erratic. A dancer jogging through his routine on the outdoor stage, going from one corner to the other, was disrupted by dancers walking down “The Salvage Pile” and into the performance space. His body began to flail. As the dancers explored the chaos — with movement guided by swung legs and thrown arms — they found peace in one another’s embraces.

While the overarching narrative strongly ties to the installation it inhabits, there were moments of excessive expression — including back flips and tumbles — that felt outside the realm of the performance and pulled me out of the piece. It concluded with a leisurely jogging circle that created a final sense of unity beyond the chaos. A sense of communal support hovered over the circle as the lights dimmed.

Go out speed round

Installation view of Christian Rogers, “Heaven on Earth,” 2023, at Noon projects. (Ruben Diaz)

Go out before it closes: Christian Rogers’ solo exhibition “Heaven on Earth” is coming to a close at Noon Projects in Chinatown on Saturday, with a closing party from 4 to 7 p.m. The exhibition features paintings, drawings and photographs depicting queer joy through textured works filled with bright colors and vintage porn. In Rogers’ creations, the depictions of naked men are subdued by bright, abstract flowers. The gallery is free and open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. More details can be found on the Noon Projects website .

Go out for free: Grand Ave Arts: All Access invites Angelenos into the institutions along Grand Avenue in downtown L.A. for free workshops, performances, tours and interactive events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This event is perfect for those looking to finally visit that venue you’ve had your eye on. Participating organizations include Metro Art, MOCA, the Music Center, the Broad, Center Theatre Group, L.A. Phil and REDCAT. To plan your day, check out the event website .

Go out and learn: To celebrate Filipino American History Month, the traveling art installation “We Are Coming” heads to Vidiots in Eagle Rock this weekend. The installation begins Friday, when artists Yumi Janairo Roth and Emmanuel David place the forgotten names of the Filipino Rough Riders from Buffalo Bill’s Wild West shows on the Eagle Theatre’s marquee. The installation of names is followed by a screening of “Leonor Will Never Die” and “Shotgun Tuding” at 7 p.m. Sunday. Learn more about the history of the Filipino Rough Riders with this collaboration between the Autry Museum of the American West and Vidiots. Tickets to the screening range from $9 to $12, and more information can be found on the Vidiots website .

Go out with the kids: Take the little ones out for a Sloth Soirée at the La Brea Tar Pits in Mid-Wilshire. The free event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday includes activities — from coloring your own sloth bookmark to sorting tiny fossils at the Fossil Lab — and a live sloth meet and greet with the Wildlife Learning Center. More information on all the fun can be found on the La Brea Tar Pits’ website .

Go out on a date: Love and sex are complicated and… awkward. Relieve the tension with some tales about dating at the comedy show “Awkward Sex… and the City.” The show covers all the taboo subjects and creates a safe space to laugh and know you are not alone when it comes to the oddities of sex and dating. Shows are at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Yard Theater in East Hollywood. Tickets can be bought in advance for $15 and at the door for $20. More information can be found on Eventbrite .

Go out all day: Take part in an artistic performance with “Procession.” The free event traces the historical courses of the Los Angeles River, guiding participants through the ways water has charted the land over the years. The event engages people to think more deeply about California’s water ecology through performances curated by Great Leap’s FandangObon, storytelling, art workshops and an augmented reality exhibition titled “Defining Line.” The procession leading to all the activities at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, and more information can be found on the event website .

Go out all weekend: The Binge Fringe Festival with Santa Monica Playhouse is now in progress. The free event features L.A. and Santa Monica-based talent and runs until Nov. 19. The festival also includes family-friendly events and workshops throughout its run. For all the details on the theater lineup, check out Santa Monica Playhouse’s website .

Go out and wander: Los Angeles Fashion Week starts Wednesday. It’s an opportunity to wander through the fashion world of the city; you might even discover your new favorite designer. Fashion Week, a N4XT Experience, includes fashion experiences and shows, chats, panels and other live events. It’s free and runs until Sunday. For more details and to RSVP, go to LAFW Instagram .

Go out for a cause: Celebrate and support the work of Satrang at its 26-year anniversary gala. Satrang offers programming to the South Asian LGBTQ+ community, promoting awareness and acceptance with social and advocacy-related events. The gala will celebrate the community with awards, food, drinks and dancing. Tickets range from $100 to $125, and the celebration is at 7 p.m. Saturday. More details can be found on Satrang’s website .

Go out and laugh: Ryan Raftery brings us his seventh installment of “Mother of the Year,” a bio-musical series of the top celebrity moms. This time around, he takes on the role of Kris Jenner. The musical event follows Jenner after an experimental fertility treatment goes awry. She gets temporary amnesia and must re-learn her role as the momager of the Kardashians. Her new pregnancy and the overturning of Roe vs. Wade challenge her to use her family franchise with 1.2 billion followers for good. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. Tickets range from $20 to $75, and more info can be found online .

More from the crew here

I had my first pumpkin-spiced latte of the season. Join me in keeping the autumn vibes going with these 16 charming L.A. and O.C. pumpkin experiences .

Is watching horror movies from bed not spooky enough? Here’s how to get scary-close to 12 iconic L.A. film and TV horror homes .

Get an escape from reality with these 11 incredibly beautiful sacred spaces in Southern California that inspire awe .

Día de Muertos is around the corner. Start planning now with these 52 ways to celebrate the holiday in L.A. and O.C.

I’m all ears!

That’s all I’ve got for this week. Follow our feed of recommendations and itineraries on Instagram and Twitter, and if you have recs of your own, send them to steven.vargas@latimes.com.