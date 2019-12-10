What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘South Park’ on Comedy Central

SERIES

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Ellen DeGeneres welcomes guests Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift and Melissa McCarthy in this new episode of the holiday miniseries. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs After receiving a stunning Christmas card from the Kremp family, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides she must do an even better family holiday card, but Geoff (Sam Lerner) is offended when he’s not invited to be a part of the picture. Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone and Jeff Garlin also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Schooled CB (Brett Dier) hopes getting Lainey (AJ Michalka) a Beanie Baby for Christmas will show his true feelings for her, but it doesn’t go as planned. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Making It This holdiay-themed run of the unscripted competition concludes with a two-episode season finale. In the first contestants must transform an ordinary toolshed into a space representing their ideal vacation getaway. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) searches for George’s (Leah Lewis) missing sister (guest star Ariah Lee), whose kidnapping seems suspiciously similar to the investigation that started Nancy’s mystery-solving career. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) makes an effort to make sure everyone is happy with the annual Christmas dinner, leading Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) to suspect some kind of hidden agenda. Also, Jay (Ed O’Neill) wants Claire (Julie Bowen) to work at his dog-bed company and Luke (Nolan Gould) faces consequences after kissing Manny’s (Rico Rodriguez) ex-girlfriend (guest star Hillary Anne Matthews). 9 p.m. ABC

Almost Family Julia (Brittany Snow) consults Dr. Isaac (Mustafa Elzein) about her fertility issues while Roxy (Emily Osment) deals with concerns from both her old and new families about drug use. 9 p.m. Fox

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge Tank is on Martha’s team and Paris Hilton is on Snoop’s in a holiday episode of this cooking show. Guest judge Haha Davis picks the winner. 9 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Single Parents Graham (Tyler Wladis) sends a letter to Santa requesting to either have a white Christmas or to meet his dad, so Angie (Leighton Meester) recruits Will and Sophie (Taran Killam, Marlow Barkley) to help her find a snowy locale in Southern California. Devin Campbell, Kimrie Lewis, Brad Garrett and Mia and Ella Allen also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover as a high school substitute teacher after an old classmate enlists her help to find out who planted drugs on her daughter. Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal and Camryn Manheim also star in this new episode with guest star Monica Barbaro.10 p.m. ABC

South Park The animated series from Trey Parker and Matt Stone ends its 23rd season with a holiday special. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements Irene Taylor Brodsky’s 2019 documentary — a sequel to her 2007 film “Hear and Now” — is a deeply personal exploration of deafness from three perspectives. The first is the story of Brodsky’s 11-year-old son, Jonas, who began losing his hearing in infancy and is trying to master Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” Beethoven’s story and the story of Jonas’ grandparents, deaf for decades, also are told. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning “Sesame Street” characters. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Edward Felsenthal; Jenna Bush Hager; Michelle Obama; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Luis Fonsi; Dr. Noelle Reid; Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Wilmer Valderrama (“NCIS”); AJ Mitchell performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chris Christie; Lupita Nyong’o; Clay Aiken; Ruben Studdard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Aldis Hodge (“Clemency”); Dave Koz and Jonathan Butler perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dr. Ruth Westheimer; Dionne Warwick performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Andrea Barber (“Full House”); Patti LaBelle; Daphne Oz’s sisters. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Lionel Richie; Justin Willman; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Civilians lure possible pedophiles to public locations and confront them while livestreaming. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kevin Hart (“Jumanji: The Next Level”); Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michelle Williams (“A Snow White Christmas”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors IUDs and ovarian cancer; pulmonary arterial hypertension; school lunches; reducing waste; mushrooms. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Giancarlo Esposito. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Keri Russell; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Clive Owen; Samantha Power; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin Hart; Julia Fox; Finneas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Anderson; Nick Jonas; Vampire Weekend performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jack Black (“Jumanji: The Next Level”); Ari Melber, MSNBC; Coady Willis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh John Legend. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime; the Lakers visit the Orlando Magic, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Winthrop visits TCU, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net