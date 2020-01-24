What’s on TV This Week: The Grammys, ‘The Good Place,’ ‘Arrow’ and more

SUNDAY

Pop wunderkind Billie Eilish, rapper Lil Nas X and the lovely and talented Lizzo are among the nominees at “The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.” Alicia Keys hosts the proceedings at Staples Center. 5 p.m. CBS

Alicia Keys hosts the Grammy Awards on CBS. (CBS)

She just took a DNA test, turns out she was 100% “Adopted in Danger” in this new thriller. With Allison Paige and Sarah Aldrich. 8 p.m. Lifetime

All politics is loco in new seasons of “The Circus: Inside the Craziest Political Campaign on Earth” and “Our Cartoon President.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime

It’s the “USA vs. The World” on this special edition of “American Ninja Warrior.” 9 p.m. NBC

Holocaust survivors share stories of the horrors they witnessed in a notorious Nazi concentration camp in the new docu-special “Auschwitz Untold.” Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s Lists”) narrates. 9 p.m. History Channel

MONDAY

Calling all Beliebers! The new docu-series “Justin Bieber: Seasons” gets up close and personal with the bad-boy Canadian pop star. Any time, YouTube

And now, a word from our sponsors: Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host the new special “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020.” 9 p.m. CBS

Chef Marcus Samuelsson samples the cuisine in Houston’s West African community on a new episode of the foodie travelogue “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Can’t we all just get along? See how disadvantaged blacks, whites and Latinos in 1960s Chicago came together to protest police brutality, housing policies and other issues in the documentary “The First Rainbow Coalition” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Contestants face a “Back to the Future”-themed challenge on the season finale of “Food Network Challenge.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TUESDAY

His aim was true: “Arrow,” the superhero series starring Stephen Amell, signs off after eight seasons with a behind-the-scenes special followed by the series finale. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

Stephen Amell as Arrow in the superhero drama “Arrow.” (Kharen Hill / The CW)

Sigourney Weaver, “One Day at a Time’s” Justina Machado and “The Office’s” Amy Ryan shake their respective family trees on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

You aren’t what you don’t eat, thanks in part to the scientists whose efforts led to the creation of the Food and Drug Administration, as detailed in “The Poison Squad” on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Transgender teen Jazz Jennings is back in a sixth season of “I Am Jazz.” 9 p.m. TLC

The weight is over as the reality competition “The Biggest Loser” reboots with returning host Bob Harper. 9 p.m. USA

“Miracle Workers” goes medieval as this fantasy comedy starring “Harry Potter’s” Daniel Radcliffe returns for a second season set in the Dark Ages. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Aspiring designers compete to be what’s “Next in Fashion” in this new series hosted by Alexa Chung and Tan France. Anytime, Netflix

The new documentary series “Night on Earth” reveals nature at her most nocturnal. Anytime, Netflix

Suriname, the smallest country in South America (thanks, Wikipedia!) is the next stop on the nature series “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Old married couple: Pro wrestling’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his better half, Maryse Ouellet, are still “Miz & Mrs” in new episodes of their reality series. 10 p.m. USA

THURSDAY

“The Stranger” reveals shocking secrets about a British’s man friends and loved ones in this imported mystery drama. With Richard Armitage and “Killjoys’” Hannah John-Kamen. Anytime, Netflix

The rise and fall of NFL quarterback Michael Vick are charted in the new two-part sports doc “Vick” on “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2; concludes Feb. 6

“The Good Place” gets while the getting is good as this quirky fantasy comedy starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell ends its four-season run with a 90-minute series finale. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Whoa! The edgy animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” is back with the back half of its sixth and final season. With the voice of Will Arnett. Anytime, Netflix

A former longtime girlfriend and others share their memories of the man they thought they knew in the five-part docu-series “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer.” Anytime Amazon Prime

Pro wrestling’s Bella Twins go under cover to punk unsuspecting middle schoolers in the return of the reality series “The Substitute.” 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

SATURDAY

’Tis the night before the Super Bowl, which means it’s time for pro football’s top players and plays to be feted at this year’s “NFL Honors.” From Miami. 8 p.m. Fox

Top gospel singers and contemporary Christian artists make a joyful noise at “The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.” From Miami. 8 p.m. BET

“Alita: Battle Angel” is just your average female cyborg trying to make her way in a dystopian future world in this CGI-laden 2019 sci-fi fable directed by Robert Rodriguez. With Rosa Salazar and Christoph Waltz. 8 p.m. HBO

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s” Nia Vardalos plays the femme fatale in the new true-crime tale “Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

A recently fired reality TV host hooks up with a former flame for “A Valentine’s Match” in this new TV movie. With Bethany Joy Lenz and Luke Macfarlane. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Sam Rockwell, left, Babou Ceesay and Taraji P. Henson costar in “The Best of Enemies.” (Annette Brown / STX Films)

A civil rights activist and a local Klan leader find common cause in 1970s North Carolina in the fact-based 2019 drama “The Best of Enemies.” With Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. 9 p.m. Showtime

Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and DJ Khaled are among the acts hitting the stage for “Super Bowl LIV Music Fest.” 11 p.m. Fox

The aforementioned Billie Eilish performs on a new episode of the concert series “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE