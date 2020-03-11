Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Los Angeles gaming convention E3 canceled over coronavirus fears

LOS ANGELES, CA-JUNE 12, 2019: People attend the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, at the Lo
A look inside the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, which typically draws more than 65,000 people to downtown Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Todd MartensGame Critic 
March 11, 2020
9:28 AM
Los Angeles’ Electronic Entertainment Expo, the gaming industry’s largest event in North America, is the latest gathering affected by the growing threat of coronavirus.

E3, as it’s known, typically brings more than 65,000 fans and industry professionals to the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding events every summer. This year’s E3, originally scheduled for June 9-11, was particularly anticipated, because new consoles from Sony and Microsoft are due to be released by the end of the year.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” read a statement posted Wednesday on the official website for the Electronic Software Assn., the trade body that hosts the conference.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

E3 over the years has evolved from a pure industry show to one that outwardly focuses on large-scale marketing events. A number of publishers, including Ubisoft, Microsoft and Electronic Arts, typically livestream events and game announcements during E3 and in the days leading up to it.

Behind the scenes, however, downtown Los Angeles hotels become impromptu meeting and conference rooms as publishers large and small descend on the city. Already some have indicated that they will still host online events in June.

“The health and well-being of our teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we’re disappointed, we fully support the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020,” said Ubisoft in a statement. “E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games. We’re exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned.”

Earlier, fears over the coronavirus outbreak resulted in the cancellation of the annual Game Developers Conference, a professional gathering of close to 30,000 interactive industry professionals. GDC is planning a summer conference, as well as to stream a number of its planned talks during what would have been the original GDC week (March 16-20). On March 18 at 5 p.m. PST, the conference’s award programs will air live on its official Twitch channel.

Entertainment & ArtsTechnologyHero ComplexHealth: Coronavirus
Todd Martens
Todd Martens joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007 and covers a mix of interactive entertainment (video games) and pop music. Previously, Martens reported on the music business for Billboard Magazine. He has contributed to numerous books, including “The Big Lebowski: An Illustrated, Annotated History of the Greatest Cult Film of All Time.” He continues to torture himself by rooting for the Chicago Cubs and, while he likes dogs, he is more of a cat person.
