What’s on TV This Week: Cate Blanchett in ‘Mrs. America’ and more

SUNDAY

Country music legend Dolly Parton is profiled in “Biography: Dolly.” Then, the the Red Headed Stranger is celebrated in the concert special “Willie Nelson: American Outlaw.” 8 and 10 p.m. A&E

Three disparate families try to hold it together in the aftermath of a tragic accident in the inspirational drama “A Question of Faith.” With Kim Fields, Richard T. Jones, Renee O’Connor and C. Thomas Howell. 8 pm. Lifetime

Last time on “Killing Eve”… sorry, there’s too much. Let’s just say that the stylish spy drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is back for a third season. 9 p.m. AMC, BBC America

Advertisement

It’s more about the hoity-toity than the hoi polloi in “Belgravia,” a new drama set in 19th century London and created by “Downton Abbey’s” Julian Fellowes. 9 p.m. Epix

The name’s “Baptiste,” Julian Baptiste. Tchéky Karyo plays the titular French detective in this new mystery drama on “Masterpiece.” 10 p.m. OCE.

The L.A.-set comedy “Insecure” starring Issa Rae returns for Season 4.10 p.m. HBO

Domhnall Gleeson and “Nurse Jackie’s” Merritt Wever take it on the “Run,” baby, ’cause that’s the way they want it, baby, in this new comedic thriller. 10:35 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

MONDAY

Sexy singles try to make beautiful music together in the tune-filled spinoff series “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.” 8 p.m. ABC

“Biography: Kenny Rogers” remembers the dearly departed country crooner behind classics like “Lucille” and “The Gambler.” Followed by “Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend.” 9 and 11 p.m. A&E

Famous faces like Brad Pitt and Melissa McCarthy pony up for others’ home renovations in “Celebrity IOU,” a new series hosted by “Property Brothers’” Drew and Jonathan Scott. 9 p.m. HGTV

An average Joe hooks up with a famous fashionista in the new Miami-set romantic drama “The Baker and the Beauty.” With Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley. 10 p.m. ABC

Airing on “Independent Lens,” the new documentary “Bedlam” shines a light on the crisis of mental illness in the jails and emergency rooms and on the mean streets of America. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

It only hurts when you laugh in the new standup special “Chris D’Elia: No Pain.” Any time, Netflix

Advertisement

“Deadliest Catch” returns for a 16th season season and begets a spinoff, “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.” 8 and 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Public-health workers in Florida’s Miami-Dade County try to help those coping with mental illness in the special “The Definition of Insanity.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Attorneys, activists and others fight to give those convicted of crimes they did not commit a new day in court in the docuseries “The Innocence Files.” Any time, Netflix

Equal Rights Amendment? Not on her watch. Cate Blanchett portrays conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly in the new series “Mrs. America.” With Rose Byrne, Tracey Ullman, Uzo Aduba and Margo Martindale. Any time, FX on Hulu

A hunky teen and his best buds spend a summer hunting for hidden treasure in North Carolina’s “Outer Banks” in this new mystery drama. Any time, Netflix

Follow the bouncing ball as the celebrity talent competition “The Masked Singer” presents a “Sing-Along Spectacular.” 8 p.m. Fox

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” get back to throwing drinks and/or shade at each other in new episodes of this reality series. 8 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Will they or won’t they — stay hitched, that is? Find out in the Season 10 finale of “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The documentary “Blood Sugar Rising” weighs the personal and economic costs of America’s diabetes epidemic. 9 p.m. KOCE

The vampires strike back in new episodes of the horror comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” With Matt Berry. 10 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

Canceled because of the coronavirus, this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival moves to cable and kicks off with the 1954 remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Judy Garland and James Mason. 5 p.m. Turner Classical Movies

Your 20-something blind amateur sleuth (Brooke Markham) and her faithful guide dog Pretzel are back on the case in a second season of the quirky mystery drama “In the Dark.” 9 p.m. The CW

FRIDAY

“black-ish” creator Kenya Barris takes things a step further in his new irreverent new sitcom “#BlackAF.” Barris and “Parks and Rec’s” Rashida Jones costar. Any time, Netflix

The name’s “Bosch,” Harry Bosch. Titus Welliver plays the titular LAPD detective in new episodes of this crime drama based on Michael Connelly’s series of novels. Any time, Amazon Prime

A private-school queen bee seeks a protege to succeed her in the 2019 mystery drama “Selah and the Spades.” With Lovie Simone, Celeste O’Connor and Gina Torres. Any time, Amazon Prime

“Narcos’ ” Wagner Moura portrays ill-fated U.N. diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello in the fact-based 2020 drama “Sergio.” With Ana de Armas. Any time, Netflix

Sexy singles try to not make beautiful music together as part of a celibacy challenge in the new competition series “Too Hot to Handle.” Any time, Netflix

A high school coach in a struggling rural community finds inspiration in a troubled girl who tries out for the track team in the 2019 drama “Overcomer.” With Alex Kendrick and Shari Rigby. 8 p.m. Starz

After eight seasons, the action drama “Strike Back” ends its run. With Jamie Bamber. 10 p.m. Cinemax

SATURDAY

From Elton John to Billie Eilish, a veritable who’s who of pop music’s finest will take part in the multi-platform benefit concert “One World: Together at Home.” Presented by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and curated by Lady Gaga. 8 p.m. various channels

A mild-mannered Uber driver ferries an undercover cop on his appointed rounds in the L.A.-set 2019 action comedy “Stuber.” With Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista. 8 p.m. HBO

An attorney finds herself “Tempted by Danger” when she fall for the wrong fellow in this new thriller. With Gabrielle Graham, Michael Xavier and Keshia Knight Pulliam. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A city gal goes glamping and hooks up with a hunky guide in the TV movie “Nature of Love.” With Emilie Ullerup and Christopher Russell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel