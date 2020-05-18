Homeless benefit show with Audra, Dolly, Meryl: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

The lineup of famous faces in a benefit for homeless youth on Monday is formidable: Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, Diane Keaton, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Rachel Brosnahan and Andrew Rannells, among others.

They join six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and CBS News’ John Dickerson, the co-hosts for “A Night of Covenant House Stars.” The benefit doubles as a salute to front-line medical workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Pacific on Monday on platforms including Broadway World, Facebook, iHeartRadio Broadway, Stars in the House, Twitch and YouTube. The show is free to stream, but donations are appreciated.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list, all times Pacific.

DanceAfrica 2020

This annual celebration of African dance presented by the Brooklyn Academy of Music goes online and features videos of past performances, artist talks, a virtual bazaar, online dance classes and more. 3 p.m. Monday; other dates and times through June 15. Free. bam.org/danceafrica2020

Daniil Trifonov

The pianist and composer is joined by the New York Philharmonic String Quartet in this streaming of a 2019 performance of his Quintetto Concertante. 4:30 p.m. Monday. Free. lincolncenter.org

“The Winter’s Tale”

Shakespeare’s Globe streams a 2018 performance of its modern-dress adaptation of the Bard’s decades-spanning saga. 11 a.m. Monday; available to stream until May 31. Free. shakespearesglobe.com

“92Y Together”

Novelist Salman Rushdie, former British prime minister Tony Blair, the chamber ensemble the Knights and Dorrance Dance Company are among those taking part in this online benefit for the Manhattan performing arts space the 92nd Street Y. 4 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. 92y.org

“Community” reunion

The original cast of creator Dan Harmon’s sitcom — Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover — are joined by “The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal for a virtual table read of the Season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy.” 2 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com

“Götterdämmerung”

Vienna State Opera streams a 2018 performance of the closing entry in Wagner’s Ring Cycle. Tenor Stephen Gould is Siegfried and soprano Iréne Theorin is Brünnhilde. 8 a.m. Monday. Free. staatsoperlive.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.