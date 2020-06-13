Not quite ready for reopening? 10 culture picks to watch at home this weekend

Not quite ready to join the reopening of California? If the surge in coronavirus cases, the still largely closed museum landscape and other realities of our present have you looking for culture at home, here you can find 10 weekend picks for streaming concerts, theater, virtual art exhibitions and more (all times Pacific).

Royal Ballet

Rudolph, crown prince of Austria-Hungary, has a scandalous affair with a teenage baroness and — spoiler alert — it does not end well for either in “Mayerling,” a fact-based dance drama ripped from 19th century headlines.

Last year, the Royal Ballet of London brought its revival of this 1978 dance-theater piece, choreographed by Kenneth MacMillan and set to the music of Franz Liszt, to the Music Center in the company’s first performance in Los Angeles in nearly a quarter-century. Beginning Saturday, the streaming arts service Marquee TV adds a 2017 filmed performance of “Mayerling” to its offerings, which are available any time on demand for $8.99 a month (two-week free trial available) at marquee.tv.

“A Prayer for the Runner”

The Fowler Museum at UCLA launches its Pride Month celebration with this new work, inspired by the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, from performance artist and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors. A Q&A follows. Noon Saturday. Free. RSVP at fowler.ucla.edu

“In These Uncertain Times”

Source Material presents this new company-created work, inspired by the writings of Anton Chekhov, about the future of live theater in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday; also June 20-21. Pay what you can, $10-$25 recommended donation. eventbrite.com

“In the Heat of the Night”

L.A. Theatre Works streams its audio recording of the classic drama about a black detective investigating a murder in a small Southern town in the 1960s. Available anytime starting Saturday. Free. latw.org

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Rosie Pérez, Esaí Morales and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the stars taking part in a virtual version of this annual celebration of Puerto Rican culture held in New York City. 9 a.m. Sunday. Free. www.abc7ny.com

Bang on a Can Marathon

The contemporary classical ensemble presents an all-new, star-studded, live concert featuring appearances by composers Terry Riley and Nico Muhly, pianist Conrad Tao and musician Rhiannon Giddens. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions: Home Edition

An all-female lineup of DJs will spin the tunes as this summertime music and dance series moves online. 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. grandparkla.org, facebook.com/grandparklosangeles, fusicology.com and on Instagram Live @GrandPark_LA

Community Conversations

Long Beach Opera presents the roundtable discussion “Equity and Diversity in the Arts.” 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/longbeachopera

“The Seth Concert Series”

Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (“Newsies”) is the inaugural guest in this new online showcase hosted by Seth Rudetsky. 5 p.m. Sunday. $20, $25. thesethconcertseries.com

“Sundays at Seven”

Los Angeles Master Chorale streams an audio recording of a 2010 performance of Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil.” 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. lamasterchorale.org/sundays

And a bonus: New tickets going on sale for “The Present”

This sellout live Zoom theatrical event presented by the Geffen Playhouse and starring illusionist Helder Guimarães has added new dates, from Aug. 18 to Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. $95 per household; 10- to 14-day advance purchase required to allow for delivery of a box of props each household receives to be used as part of the show. (310) 208-2028 or geffenplayhouse.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

