LaKeith Stanfield says he is OK after alarming Instagram posts spark concern

Actor LaKeith Stanfield has released a statement reassuring the public that he is OK after a series of Instagram videos caused many to worry about his well-being.

On Monday night, the “Get Out” and “Sorry to Bother You” star posted multiple alarming clips and captions suggesting possible self-harm. After several people expressed concern on social media, Stanfield’s publicity team — and later Stanfield himself — confirmed he was not in danger.

“I’m ok everyone!” Stanfield said on Instagram early Tuesday morning. “I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. Im not harming myself. Much love.”

“I apologize for making you worry,” he added in the caption.

One of the videos — which have since been deleted — featured Stanfield pouring alcohol into a bottle for beta blocker pills (used to treat high blood pressure) with the caption, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

Three additional posts featuring the pill bottle were captioned “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy,” “Outside is crazy imma just stay inside [from] now on” and “Bottoms up.”

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020

Several in the entertainment community and beyond — including actors Janelle Monáe, Michael B. Jordan and Kendrick Sampson — sent love to Stanfield upon his latest Instagram update. Platform PR, which represents Stanfield, also tweeted a statement after comedian Patton Oswalt and others voiced concern for his safety on Twitter.

“Everyone! LaKeith is well,” the company tweeted. “Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”

More of Stanfield’s credits include “Atlanta,” “Uncut Gems,” “Knives Out” and most recently, “The Photograph,” opposite Issa Rae. Up next, he stars as FBI informant William O’Neal alongside Daniel Kaluuya’s Fred Hampton in the highly anticipated “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).