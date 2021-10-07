Female mariachis, ‘My Fair Lady,’ ‘Star Trek’ and 8 other best bets for your weekend

A night of Mexican music and dance at the Ford, a salute to “Star Trek” at the Skirball and the classic musical “My Fair Lady” at the Dolby lead our short list of culture offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“México de Noche”

This celebration of song and dance from our neighbors to the south features performances by all-female mariachi ensemble Las Colibrí, local cumbia group Viento Callejero and dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Ollín. The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $50-$100. theford.com

“My Fair Lady”

Professor Henry Higgins attempts to give Cockney flower-peddler Eliza Doolittle the mother of all makeovers in the Lincoln Center production of this classic Lerner & Loewe musical. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 31. $30 and up. broadwayinhollywood.com (Also at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Jan. 11-23.)

“Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds”

This special exhibit featuring props, models and costumes from the long-running science-fiction franchise is on view now through Feb. 20. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Closed Mondays. Special exhibition pricing: $13-$18; admission is free for everyone on Thursdays and for children younger than 2 every day; advanced timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

“Sandra Bernhard: Madness & Mayhem”

The veteran comic, actress, singer and raconteur brings her sly, sardonic wit and musical stylings back to the Wallis. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $39-$99. TheWallis.org

ArtNight Pasadena

This annual citywide celebration of the performing and visual arts returns as a hybrid event, with a mix of in-person shows, exhibits and screenings — both indoors and outdoors — plus a handful of online offerings. But unlike in past years, there won’t be free shuttles available for the general public, so be prepared to drive and/or hoof it. Various venues, Pasadena. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Free. cityofpasadena.net

“A Shot Rang Out”

South Coast Repertory opens a new season with this world-premiere solo drama — about an actor’s return to the stage after an extended period of isolation — written by Richard Greenberg and starring the company’s artistic director, David Ivers. South Coast Rep, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov 6. $26-$93. scr.org

Zlatomir Fung

The acclaimed young cellist, accompanied by pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen, plays pieces by Bartók, Schumann, Mendelssohn and others to open the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s 68th season. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Friday, with a preshow talk by KUSC’s Brian Lauritzen at 7 p.m. $20 and up. PhilharmonicSociety.org

CicLAvia — Heart of L.A.

Cyclists, roller skaters, skateboarders and pedestrians will again rule the streets as this all-ages, open-access event returns to downtown L.A., with hubs at the Civic Center, Chinatown, MacArthur Park and Mariachi Plaza. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Map and details at ciclavia.org

“No Humans Involved”

Seven emerging artists and collectives explore race, gender, class and sexuality as viewed — or distorted — through the lens of Western humanism in this exhibit on view Sunday through Jan. 9. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Closed Mondays. Free; reservations required. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

New Original Works (NOW) Festival 2021

This three-weekend showcase for boundary-pushing L.A.-based theater, dance and multimedia artists returns for its 18th year. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Oct. 23, with each Saturday’s performance also available as a livestream. In-person: $10-$20; virtual: $12, $15; festival passes: $40. redcat.org

Circus Day

Inspired by the current exhibition “Wayne Thiebaud: Clowns,” this family-friendly interactive event features hands-on arts and crafts plus a performance by L.A.’s own Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. 11:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday. $20, $25. lagunaartmuseum.org

