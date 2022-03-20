Advertisement
Kanye West pulled off Grammys performance slate

A man in a camouflage sweatshirt performing on a stage
Kanye West performs at the 2019 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.
(Amy Harris / Invision/Associated Press)
By Greg BraxtonSenior Writer, Culture and Representation 
Kanye West has been pulled off the performance lineup for the upcoming Grammy Awards due to his recent erratic online behavior.

In an email to the Associated Press, a representative for the rapper confirmed a report from the Blast saying that West “has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards next month due to his ‘concerning online behavior.’” West’s album “Donda” is nominated for album of the year.

There has been no official confirmation from the Grammys or CBS, which is broadcasting the awards, that West was scheduled to perform. The awards last week announced the first wave of artists who are planning to perform.

Among the acts slated to take the Grammys stage this year are Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. West — who legally changed his name to Ye — also received nods for melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album.

Last week Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after directing a racist slur at “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for criticizing the hip-hop star’s social media posts lashing out at his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Noah is hosting the Grammys.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said last week on “The Daily Show.”

“What we’re seeing ... is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her. Just think about that for a moment.”

On Sunday, however, the comedian seemed to say in a tweet that the Grammys had gone too far: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

Greg Braxton

